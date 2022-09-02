This is Lenovo’s most interesting Chromebook

Among the devices announced today by , its new model stands out, the IdeaPad 5i Chromebookwhich stands out as the company’s first Chromebook model to have a 16″ screen, but which is also capable of offering a 120Hz refresh rate, which together with a 2.5K resolution, is capable of offering a unique visual experience when playing games from some cloud game streaming platforms, when watching videos or even when scrolling through documents.

The screen also offers a 16:10 aspect ratio, a maximum brightness of 350 nits, and 100% coverage of the sRGB color space. Those who do not want to have high screen performance can opt for a variant with a FullHD screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz, with a maximum brightness of 300 nits and coverage of 45% of the NTSC color space.



Users will be able to choose their model starting from a basic Intel Pentium 8505 processor up to a Core i3-1215U processor as a more advanced option, and can also choose capacities that go up to a maximum of 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

It points to about 12 hours of autonomy, the existence of stereo speakers and the availability of a FullHD webcam with a physical shutter for privacy, being compatible with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity options.

Its price starts at 549 euros, arriving this month in European markets, the Middle East and Africa, although its availability in the United States has not yet been announced.

On the other hand, the company has announced the ThinkCentre M60q Chromebox EnterprisePCs running Chrome OS that users can place behind monitors or in other locations, with a configuration that includes a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, and support for up to 2 x 240GB DDR4 SODIMM RAM. 3200 MHz and with Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and which will arrive in February of next year.

In addition, the company has also announced the arrival of the second generation of tablets for its Tab P11 serieswith the new Tab P11 Profocused on media viewing through its 11.2-inch OLED screen with 600 nits of brightness, managed by MediaTek Kompanio 1300T, which also includes a “ThinkPad-inspired” detachable keyboard, and the Tab P11with an 11.5-inch LCD screen and a 120Hz refresh rate, being managed by the MediaTek G99 processor.

The first will launch in September for around $399.99 and the second will arrive in January at a price of $249.99.

More Info/Images Credit: Lenovo