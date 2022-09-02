IFA 2022: Amazfit launches new smart watches GTS 4, GTS 4 and GTS 4 Mini

announced this Thursday (1st) at IFA 2022, a technology event held in Berlin, Germany, the launch of three new intermediate that arrive with medium specifications and focus on reaching users who are looking for a cost-effective wearable. benefit and integration with both Android smartphones and iPhones. The new generations of watches bring improvements in the sensors – mainly in the GPS, which has been improved by increasing the accuracy in geolocation during physical activities – maintaining the sober design with a circular dial in the case of the GTS 4 and square in the models GTS 4 and GTS 4 Mini.

Amazfit GTR 4

Starting with the Amazfit GTR 4, the device has a 1.43-inch circular display and rotating crown on the right side for navigating the watch interface. It comes with three bracelet options: gray (nylon), brown (leather) and black (fluoroelastomer), which can be chosen at the time of purchase and the price varies according to the model chosen. The model stands out for supporting 150 physical activity modes and advanced functions for fitness monitoring, including sensors for heart rate, oxygen saturation (SpO2), sleep and stress, data that can be viewed by the user in the watch app (Android and iOS). In addition, the GTR 4 also has a battery with 475 mAh, guaranteeing an autonomy of up to 14 days away from the charger, which can vary according to the usage profile. Another highlight is the Dual Band GPS that guarantees greater signal accuracy even in isolated regions.

Amazfit GTS 4

The Amazfit GTS 4, in turn, has a square-shaped AMOLED screen similar to the Apple Watch. This version sports a 1.73-inch AMOLED display also with a rotating crown on the right side and sturdy construction, appearing to be a premium accessory — the manufacturer did not say what material the sides of the device are. Because it belongs to a lower category, the GTS 4 does not bring as many features as the previously listed model, but it does share some features of its more expensive "brother", such as water resistance (5 ATM) and support for multiple sports modes such as running, walking and cycling, for example. The energy demand is met by a battery with 300 mAh and autonomy for 8 days in moderate use and 4 days in intense use, according to information from Amazfit. The operating system that runs on this device is ZeppOS 2.0, allowing you to manage the settings through the smartphone application.

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini

Finally, the GTS 4 Mini comes as a more affordable option, displaying on its front a 1.65-inch square screen with a resolution of 336 x 384 and a density of 309 pixels. The watch supports over 120 fitness modes and sensors for health monitoring. The battery that equips this variant has been downgraded and has only 270 mAh with autonomy for up to 15 days in moderate use and 45 days with the battery saver function activated. It is available in four colors: Midnight Black, pink flamingo, Mint Blue and Moonlight White.

