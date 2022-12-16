Foxconn: almost all restrictions in the mega iPhone factory have been dropped

After the marked improvement at the end of November, it seems that the situation of the Zhengzhou factory is now returned to normalaccording to the latest report published by Bloomberg.

According to what emerged, in fact, it seems that Foxconn have removed all restrictions previously imposed due to the spread of COVID-19 in the town, which had led local authorities to adopt the strategy Zero COVID implemented by the Chinese government in all areas affected by outbreaks.

The change came following the removal of the classification of high risk which had been applied to Zhengzhou plant, where over 200,000 people work inside the largest iPhone factory in the world. The restrictions imposed by Foxconn had caused the workers’ revolts, as they aimed to maximize production even in an emergency situation, going so far as to trample on the rights of individuals in various aspects.