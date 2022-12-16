Foxconn: almost all restrictions in the mega iPhone factory have been dropped

After the marked improvement at the end of November, it seems that the situation of the Zhengzhou factory is now returned to normalaccording to the latest report published by Bloomberg.
According to what emerged, in fact, it seems that Foxconn have removed all restrictions previously imposed due to the spread of COVID-19 in the town, which had led local authorities to adopt the strategy Zero COVID implemented by the Chinese government in all areas affected by outbreaks.
The change came following the removal of the classification of high risk which had been applied to Zhengzhou plant, where over 200,000 people work inside the largest iPhone factory in the world. The restrictions imposed by Foxconn had caused the workers’ revolts, as they aimed to maximize production even in an emergency situation, going so far as to trample on the rights of individuals in various aspects.
One of the most controversial measures concerns the strategy point-to-point that it required workers to travel only the minimum route necessary to get from their dormitory to their job position, without being able to stop in any other room of the structure. This, combined with the obligation to live 24/24 and 7/7 inside the plant – in order to avoid the spread of the infection – has led to very heated protests involving both workers and residents of Zhengzhou.
Now the situation seems to have returned to normal and it seems that the Chinese government is also abandoning the Zero COVID policy altogether which had caused the isolation of entire neighborhoods and even towns even in the presence of a few cases. In addition to this, it seems that positives are now allowed to remain in isolation at their homes and no longer in government quarantine centers.