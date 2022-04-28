AVM FRITZ!Repeater 1200 AX, enjoy state-of-the-art Wi-Fi in any corner

The German manufacturer AVM continues to move towards the democratization of Wi-Fi 6 with new devices, more compact and cheaper, and the FRITZ!Repeater 1200 AX has been one of its latest and most important additions. This repeater has an elegant, discreet and compact design, which allows it to integrate seamlessly into any socket, and in any workspace, minimizing interference with its environment, and without sacrificing a good level of performance.

Externally, the FRITZ!Repeater 1200 AX maintains the same line that we saw in the FRITZ!Repeater 1200. This means that said repeater adopts a square line, with pointed corners and a minimalist finish, where white dominates. The connect button is highlighted in red, we have a light indicator on the front and the back is finished in gray.

Using the FRITZ!Repeater 1200 AX is very easy. We just have to find a free plug, place it and link it to the router. The bonding process it’s as simple as pressing a button, thanks to WPS technology, and we also have a Gigabit LAN connector that provides a touch of flexibility, and allows us to pull the cable if the situation requires it. The light signal indicator is also very useful.

AVM FRITZ!Repeater 1200 AX: Features at a glance

It is a compact but powerful repeater, compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and equipped with two radio units.

It reaches a speed of up to 2,400 Mbps on the 5 GHz band and up to 600 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band.

Its ability to work in double band, and the high bandwidth that it reaches in each of them, is a guarantee of good performance.

It is optimized to work in multi-device environments, thanks to its compatibility with the Wi-Fi 6 standard, which means that we will enjoy a high level of performance even when we have many devices connected simultaneously.

It is compatible with Wi-Fi Mesh, which allows us to combine several Wi-Fi access points to create a single intelligent wireless network and always enjoy the maximum possible performance.

Very easy to install and link, thanks to its Wi-Fi intensity indicator light and its WPS button.

It has a Gigabit LAN port that will allow us to use wired connections.

Compatible with the latest WPA3 security standard and with encrypted connections in public Wi-Fi hotspots (OWE).

It integrates the technologies of cross-band repetition (Crossband-Repeating), automatic band selection (Bandsteering) and automatic channel search. Thanks to these technologies, our Wi-Fi 6 connection will always be optimized so that we can enjoy the best possible experience.

You get automatic updates, guest networking features, full compatibility with the FRITZ! AVM and power saving functions.

It has a 5-year guarantee, which translates into total peace of mind.

Size and weight: 80 x 80 x 37 millimeters, 160 grams.

With the AVM FRITZ!Repeater 1200 AX, we will be able to extend the range of our Wi-Fi network effortlessly, in a few seconds and we will enjoy all the value offered by the Wi-Fi 6 standard. We will have nothing to worry about if we use devices that are only compatible with previous standards, since this repeater it will work perfectly with them.

A couple of months ago we told you that the AVM FRITZ!Repeater 1200 AX was not yet available in Spain, and that is why we did not know its official sale price, but today we can give you good news, and that is that it can now be purchased without problems through Amazon, where it is priced at €90.49a quite reasonable figure considering everything it offers.

If we take a look at the reviews that the AVM FRITZ!Repeater 1200 AX has on Amazon, we will realize that these are very positive, and this has allowed it to obtain an average of 4.4 stars out of a maximum of five.

Content offered by AVM FRITZ!