Befront, free graphic design courses on the Internet

A good graphic design professional has a mixture of studies, natural talent and practice. You have to know the tools, you have to have a special instinct and you have to know the trends and enter “the world of customers” to understand that not everything good is easy to sell and not everything bad is a dead end.

Having said that, it is clear that taking courses is only part of getting to work on real projects, but there are several that can help cover that topic. Today I will talk about a good option with several free courses.

This is Befront, an educational application that helps improve design and prototyping skills with step-by-step tutorials and interactive lessons from scratch.

It has a plugin in Figma, with practical lessons that show tasks that the system automatically checks to see if they are well or poorly performed. Also, the system displays errors to indicate what needs to be changed.

Outside of Figma we can also hold classes. We just have to access befront.io and start with the free option, and if it suits what we need, move on to the paid one with 8 dollars a month.

The tasks are simple, and applied to the real world. The difficulty grows, and at all times it gives us the option to choose which lesson we want to do.

There are several examples, from working with figures to making cards, all with the aim of acquiring new skills as we grow in such a demanded sector.