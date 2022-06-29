AU Optronics plans a 540Hz monitor for esports

- Advertisement -

AU Optronics has plans to produce a 540hz monitor. A very high update rate, an industry record, which would be intended for use in electronic sports.

The refresh rate (refresh rate) is a key value in the performance of a computer monitor, especially those dedicated to playing video games. The higher its value, the better user experience we will have in the fastest and most competitive games since this variable frequency improves communication between the graphics card and the display by synchronizing the image refresh rate between them.

This value has not stopped growing in recent years with a current cap at 360 Hz reached by the most advanced models. Last month, NVIDIA announced at Computex the next generation of gaming monitors, with an ASUS ROG Swift as an example and the 500Hz refresh rate as the star of features.

AU Optronics Leaked Roadmap Reveals Manufacturers Want Even More And We See a 540 Hz monitor with TN panel, 1080p resolution and support for high dynamic range HDR. However, some question whether current consumer graphics cards will be able to achieve those frame rates. If this happens, it would be the first time that monitors are ahead of dedicated graphics in this section. The new generation of graphics cards (NVIDIA RTX 4000 and AMD RX 7000) is falling and we will soon see how far they can go.

AU Optronics has other models in the pipeline with refresh rate improvement in mind. You already know that as the resolution increases, the more difficult it is to raise the refresh rate. In addition to the 540 Hz monitor (remember with FHD resolution) the manufacturer is developing a new 27-inch panel that combines a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels with a refresh rate of 360 Hz never reached in this 2K resolution.

AUO also plans to produce a 32-inch IPS panel with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels) with a 240 Hz refresh rate, 3 ms response time, brightness between 400 and 600 nits, support for the DCI- 95% P3 and a 3-sided borderless design.

Interesting news awaits us on display screens.