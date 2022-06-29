The new Apple TV 4K will be more powerful than ever and loaded with new features

- Advertisement -

In April of last year, the manufacturer of the bitten presented us with its new multimedia player. And we know that the Cupertino-based firm is already working on an improved version for the Apple TV 4K be more complete than ever.

Until now, the rumors point to the possibility that this new Apple TV 4K will be presented in the second half of the year, so it is very likely that September will be the date chosen by the manufacturer.

And now, through our colleagues at MacRumors, we have received new information about this device that will make a very interesting leap in quality.

The next Apple TV 4K will have an Apple Bionic A14 processor

To begin with, the manufacturer of the bitten apple will give your new player more power. Recall that the previous version had a silicon heart formed by an A12 Bionic processor.

Now, the company is making a leap in quality since its next media player will beat thanks to an A14, a SoC two generations more modern. And, if that’s not enough for you, It will go from having 3 GB to 4 GB of RAM.

We do not know what storage options there will be, hopefully it will start at 64 GB, but we can confirm that it will offer full HDMI 2.1 ports so you can play 4K content at 120 Hz.

Another element that will be renewed will be the I send. We are talking about Siri Remote, which will now receive a change in its design to make it more practical. And beware, rumors point to the possibility that the next Apple TV 4K hides a HomePod speaker inside to offer sound beyond any doubt.

Following with the news that this new Apple TV 4K will bring, It should be remembered that he will be in charge of launching tvOS 16, the latest version of the company’s operating system for its multimedia players.

What news will it bring? To get started, support for Matter the smart home standard that wants us to be able to connect all kinds of devices regardless of their brand, leaving compatibility problems behind (a real headache for users).

On the other hand, tvOS 16 will include compatibility for Nintendo Joy-Con, so you can play in Apple Arcade using the controls of the Switch. Last but not least, it will offer HDR10+ support, the most widely used standard in the industry along with Dolby Vision (it is already compatible) so that you can squeeze your catalog of movies and series in this format and that you can find without a problem on platforms such as Netflix.

Regarding the launch date and price, The new Apple TV 4K is expected to hit the market in September 2022 at a price of around 199 euros.