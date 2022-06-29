Scientists develop system for a robot to find buried objects

For us as humans, finding a lost object among a pile of things is usually not a very difficult task. For example, if we have a lost wallet among a pile of clothes, it is enough to remove the remaining garments until we find what we are looking for.

For a robot, this task is much more complex, since it involves thorough reasoning about the stack and the objects it contains. However, a team of scientists developed a system that can give a machine this ability.

They present a system that expands the capabilities of searching for lost objects in robots

In previous research, MIT scientists had managed to demonstrate that by using a robotic arm that combines visual information and radiofrequency signals, it is possible to find hidden objects, previously identified with rfid tags.

This system of labels has a growing adoption in retail, implemented as an alternative to bar codes, by taking advantage of radiofrequency waves as a means of identification, instead of an indicator that can only be used visually.

Building on that precedent, the team of scientists now developed a new system that can efficiently recover any object buried in a pile, whether they have this labeling system or not.

The technology developed was called FuseBot and groups together a set of algorithms responsible for reasoning about the probable location and orientation of the objects under a stack. After performing its analysis, FuseBot is in charge of finding the most efficient way to remove the objects that get in the way and extract the target element. This set of algorithms was designed to be implemented in a robotic arm equipped with an attached video camera and radio frequency antenna.

To test this system, assuming that RFID tags are not yet universally deployed, the task of retrieving an untagged item from a mixed stack was proposed. Initially, the system scans the stack with its camera to create a 3D model of the environment. In parallel, it sends signals from its antenna to locate RFID tags. These radio waves can pass through most solid surfaces, allowing the robot to “see” through the stack.” Since the destination item does not have a tag, FuseBot assumes that the item cannot be located in exactly the same place as an RFID tag.

After each analysis executed on the stack during the process, the algorithms update the 3D model of the environment, to highlight the possible locations of the searched object. Based on this, the arm can gradually remove the remaining obstacles, seeking the most efficient path in the least number of attempts, until it finds the lost item.

Not knowing for sure the orientation of objects under a stack or how it might deform under pressure from other things on top, the algorithms use a probabilistic reasoning mechanism, considering what is known about the size and shape of an object and the location of your RFID tag, to model the 3D space that object is likely to occupy.

During the tests carried out, FuseBot successfully extracted the missing element 95% of the time, compared to 84% of another reference robotic system, today classified as state-of-the-art. During its activity, the arm made 40% fewer movements and was able to locate and retrieve specific items for more than twice the reference speed.

Although the example cited is quite basic, the technology developed can be very versatile. For example, this system could be implemented in an e-commerce warehouse, to handle returns or control large inventories faster than human supervision warrants.