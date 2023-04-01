Asus and Gigabyte launch AMD A620 motherboards for Ryzen 7000 processors

Asus and Gigabyte are two of the main brands that started to launch motherboards with AMD A620 chipset based on socket AM5 of the latest generation Ryzen 7000 processors. In the case of Asus, they are the TUF Gaming A620M-Plus WiFi and Prime A620M-A, scheduled for April, while Gigabyte showed its basic A620 model, already available on the market.

Bundles include options for DDR5 memory, AMD EXPO technology, one-click memory overclocking, and up to 32 PCIe 4.0 lanes to meet the needs of home users and professionals alike. It’s worth noting that the B650 chipsets have up to 36 PCIe lanes, while the top-end X670s have 44. Other differences are seen in the total number of USB and SATA ports.