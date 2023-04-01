Samsung works on SSDs of the future with 1 petabyte of storage

Samsung has been working on developing SSDs of the future, focused on delivering storage that scales up to 1 petabyte of space. The statement was given this week, during the China Flash Memory Market Summit. In a debate about NAND, it was highlighted that the Korean would need to improve the physical and logical scaling, that is, it would need to shrink the cells to increase the number of layers with this technology.

While the improvement in the physical part would be responsible for reducing the size, the logical part would increase the number of bits stored per cell. However, there are some technical difficulties that need to be overcome, until reaching the size of 1 PB.

One is the need to store more voltage states so that more bits can be retained per cell – something that involves both the materials used and temperature management.