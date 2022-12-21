Moto G53 global may be announced with SD 4 Gen 1 and three rear cameras; see rendering

The Motorola Moto G53 has already been launched in China, but new information indicates that the global model may be completely different from the Chinese device. The information was confirmed by leaker Yogesh Brar.

The first big difference between the smartphones is in the processor, since the Snapdragon 480 Plus should give way to Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 in the global variant🇧🇷 In addition, the new cell phone should also gain an extra camera.

As you can see in the rendering below, the new sensor is small and should sit above the LED flash. The front part maintains the essence of the Chinese G53, that is, with a thicker bottom edge and a hole to accommodate the selfie camera.