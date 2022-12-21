Moto G53 global may be announced with SD 4 Gen 1 and three rear cameras; see rendering

The Motorola Moto G53 has already been launched in China, but new information indicates that the global model may be completely different from the Chinese device. The information was confirmed by leaker Yogesh Brar.
The first big difference between the smartphones is in the processor, since the Snapdragon 480 Plus should give way to Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 in the global variant🇧🇷 In addition, the new cell phone should also gain an extra camera.
As you can see in the rendering below, the new sensor is small and should sit above the LED flash. The front part maintains the essence of the Chinese G53, that is, with a thicker bottom edge and a hole to accommodate the selfie camera.
The global Motorola Moto G53 will still have a fingerprint reader located on the power button, which should be on the right side along with the volume controls.
The other smartphone specifications still include a 6.6-inch OLED screen that has FHD+ resolution and a 90 Hz rate. That is, the global user should lose the 120 Hz rate, but gain a better panel than the Chinese model’s IPS LCD.
Sources also claim that the global Moto G53 will be sold in a basic variant with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, and its operating system is Android 13.
The device’s main camera remains 50 MP, but the new version gains an 8 MP ultrawide lens and maintains the 2 MP macro auxiliary sensor. For selfies, there is 8 MP in the hole.
Finally, the global Motorola Moto G53 will have a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. So far, the manufacturer has not yet commented on the leak.
What do you think of the G53 global data sheet? Is it better than the Chinese device?