Apple WatchOS 9 debuts with improvements and news; see top resources

The WatchOS 9 system was launched last Monday (12) with new features for smartwatch users. As with past generations, the update to the new software includes general device performance and other first-of-its-kind features. According to the developer, the new version of the interface is compatible with the following smartwatch models in the Apple Watch line: Series 4, Series 5, Series 6, Series 7, Series 8, SE (2020), SE (2022) and Watch Ultra. The update carries several new features for wearables, such as new watchfaces, improvements in activity tracking, etc.

What’s New in watchOS 9

1st New watchfaces Focusing on the wearable’s customization, the developer released three new watchface options — system interactive wallpapers — including one with Lunar, Playtime and Metropolitan calendar format. According to information, these new wallpapers are optimized for larger screens of the Series 7 and Series 8 lines, the latter recently launched by the brand. - Advertisement - In addition to this novelty, Apple also introduced support for images of pets through the “Portrait” option, a feature in which it is possible to set a custom image as a background, a tool that increases integration with iOS 16, released this week for iPhones. . What are Apple invitations hiding?

2nd Medicines App One of the main novelties that come with watchOS 9 is the “Medicines” application, a feature in which the user can register the medicines used on a daily basis, create reminders and set alerts ensuring that the medication will be administered at the correct time according to the doctor’s prescription. In parallel with this, the app is also able to alert if some listed drugs cannot be taken together due to possible drug interaction. This feature brings more safety to patients and should be a differential, especially for those who take multiple pills.

3rd Improved fitness experience - Advertisement - Another section that has been improved in watchOS 9 is the app for managing and viewing training data. With the update, the app brings new screens highlighting the main information according to the training modality chosen by the user, such as running, walking or cycling.

4th Most efficient sleep tracking Although sleep tracking is not exclusive to the smartwatches of the Cupertino giant, the new version of watchOS brings major improvements in the monitoring function, detecting with greater precision the beginning of the REM cycle, deep sleep in which the brain can rest, and periods of insomnia. . - Advertisement - In addition to this improvement, the Electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor also received attention from the company, being able to detect atrial fibrillation (AFib) generating a detailed history.

5th most accurate compass Finally, the compass application had its look redesigned, receiving native support for more features and functions, such as the possibility of creating markers that make it easier to identify the route taken, for example.

