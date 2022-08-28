Candy Crush Saga for Xbox appears in Xbox app

A listing of an Xbox One and PC version of Saga was found on the Xbox app. If you go into the app’s Library tab and click on My Games, you can see the listing below. Unfortunately, the list does not have a date for the arrival of the game, which is published by “king.com”.

Among the many popular Android and iOS games, Candy Crush Saga is certainly one of the most popular, being responsible for introducing hundreds of thousands of people to the gaming world and earning an astronomical profit. - Advertisement - It was so successful that in 2016, Activision Blizzard, another major game producer, decided to acquire King, the studio that created Candy Crush and other successful games. Given that Microsoft is about to complete the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, it seems that we will soon have the release of a version of Candy Crush Saga for Xbox and PC, at least that’s what the Xbox app indicates. The Vivo Y01 arrives in Spain: a cheap Android Go mobile with a battery for a while

appears-in-Xbox-app.jpeg" width="415" height="1536"> appears-in-Xbox-app.jpeg" width="415" height="1536">

The game requires an Xbox Live Gold account to play on consoles and is listed as a title that includes in-game purchases. A release date has not been revealed by the listing, but that should certainly happen soon. - Advertisement - And you, would you like to be able to play Candy Crush on PC and consoles or do you think this is a game made to be played on mobile?

