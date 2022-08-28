Candy Crush Saga for Xbox appears in Xbox app

A listing of an Xbox One and PC version of candycrush Saga was found on the Xbox app. If you go into the app’s Library tab and click on My Games, you can see the listing below.
Unfortunately, the list does not have a date for the arrival of the game, which is published by “king.com”.
Among the many popular Android and iOS games, Candy Crush Saga is certainly one of the most popular, being responsible for introducing hundreds of thousands of people to the gaming world and earning an astronomical profit.
It was so successful that in 2016, Activision Blizzard, another major game producer, decided to acquire King, the studio that created Candy Crush and other successful games.
Given that Microsoft is about to complete the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, it seems that we will soon have the release of a version of Candy Crush Saga for Xbox and PC, at least that’s what the Xbox app indicates.