Apple updates AirTag firmware version and some devices have already received the update

O AirTag received a new firmware update this Friday (11) by the apple🇧🇷 Recently, apple has released several types of updates, as in the case of iOS🇧🇷 iPadOS and macOS🇧🇷 Now, the manufacturer’s item has also received attention with the version 2.0.24which has the codename “Burr” and can be identified by compiling 2A24e🇧🇷
Anyway, the manufacturer did not specify what new features this update brought. In addition, the company releases the update to devices gradually, starting at just 1%. This information comes from the profile “@AppleSWUpdates” on twitter.
In general, this is a measure that Apple uses with the idea of preserving security. Thus, the percentage tends to increase as the company verifies that everything went well with the update. In this sense, the index should increase to 10% from the day November 17th🇧🇷
This month, but on the day 25, the percentage of devices that will receive the update is expected to rise to 25%. Finally, if everything goes well with the update, it will reach 100% of the devices in December 1st🇧🇷 The application Search usually shows what the AirTag’s current firmware version is by tapping the battery icon.
Another important detail is that a complex process is not necessary to update the item, since everything happens automatically. So, all the user has to do is leave the device close to the iPhone. With this, the device will be available to be used in car tracking and various other applications.