Apple updates AirTag firmware version and some devices have already received the update

O AirTag received a new firmware update this Friday (11) by the apple🇧🇷 Recently, apple has released several types of updates, as in the case of iOS🇧🇷 iPadOS and macOS🇧🇷 Now, the manufacturer’s item has also received attention with the version 2.0.24which has the codename “Burr” and can be identified by compiling 2A24e🇧🇷 Anyway, the manufacturer did not specify what new features this update brought. In addition, the company releases the update to devices gradually, starting at just 1%. This information comes from the profile “@AppleSWUpdates” on twitter.

In general, this is a measure that Apple uses with the idea of ​​preserving security. Thus, the percentage tends to increase as the company verifies that everything went well with the update. In this sense, the index should increase to 10% from the day November 17th🇧🇷 - Advertisement - This month, but on the day 25, the percentage of devices that will receive the update is expected to rise to 25%. Finally, if everything goes well with the update, it will reach 100% of the devices in December 1st🇧🇷 The application Search usually shows what the AirTag’s current firmware version is by tapping the battery icon.



