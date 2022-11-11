Come here! Sony and Marvel Confirm Tom Holland’s New Spider-Man Trilogy

In 2021, we had the release of Spider-Man: No Return Home, the film that ended the first trilogy of Spider-Man films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film was a resounding success with critics and audiences, causing Sony Pictures to quickly announce another trilogy of the hero on the big screen. Even with the confirmation about the new trilogy, it was still unclear if Tom Holland would continue to play the hero. This week, insider Jeff Sneider revealed that the actor has signed on to return to the role of Spidey.

For years, Spider-Man has remained isolated from other Marvel characters in theaters, that’s because the character’s adaptation rights were in the care of Sony Pictures, which prevented him from being used in the MCU. - Advertisement - Fortunately, Kevin Feige was able to convince the studio to lend him the rights to the character, which made it possible for Peter Parker to appear alongside Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, and so many other iconic characters. The hero’s third solo film not only masterfully wrapped up Parker’s growth journey, it also opened the door for Spider-Man’s return to the MCU, but after playing the character for so long, many were in doubt about Tom Holland. continue on paper.

According to Jeff Sneider, Holland has “finished a deal” for the as-yet-untitled Spider-Man 4, the sequel to Spider-Man: No Coming Home. While the information has yet to be officially confirmed, Sneider said that Holland’s new contract includes another Spider-Man trilogy and at least three more appearances. It’s unclear whether that means within the MCU or Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. For now, we can only wait to find out what Marvel’s next move will be regarding Spider-Man, but fans are certainly looking forward to the webhead’s return. - Advertisement - Do you like Tom Holland as Spider-Man?