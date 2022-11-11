The Huawei Matebook 14s 2022 arrives in Europe, a great rival for the MacBook

- Advertisement -

Without making much noise, the company huawei has added a new member to its range of laptops with which to compete in the market. This model, which aesthetically looks quite similar to the Matebook X Pro (and its excellent aluminum construction), is now available to buy in Europe and has important virtues to be a good choice.

The equipment that we are talking about is the Huawei Matebook 14s 2022, and among the features that it has and that attract attention is that its screen of 14.2 inches It has a refresh rate of 90Hz and the brightness reaches 400 nits. This, together with the fact that it has a 2.5K resolution and a ratio of 3:2, ensure high quality despite the fact that the panel is LCD (not OLED like the X Pro mentioned above). An important detail: this component is tactilewhich for many can be important.

Another of the options that attract the attention of this laptop is that it has a very respectable autonomy, which according to the manufacturer itself exceeds 10 hours of use without difficulty. This is achieved because the integrated battery is 60Wh, without affecting a thickness that is almost ridiculous, since the energy efficiency of its components is very high. By the way, the equipment has a 90W fast charge (GaN), which is connected to one of the two USB Type-C ports included in the computer.

Good hardware in this Huawei laptop

One of the surprises that the Huawei Matebook 14s 2022 has is that the processor used is a Intel Core i7-12700H, which is a 12th generation component from Intel. The funny thing is that there is no possibility to choose a higher or lower one, so it has been decided to go for a single option when it comes to the CPU. As for the graphics, the solution is included Iris Xémore than enough to get a good performance in all kinds of situations.

If you are wondering about the choice in the memory section made by Huawei, there is also good news. The RAM is nothing less than 16 GB, also as a single option. This is added to a storage disk 1TB SSD. Therefore, the high speed of work is guaranteed… and without a doubt, it does not have much to envy to a large part of the range of Apple MacBook laptops.

Connectivity and price of this computer

In the first of the sections, it should be noted that the team does not lack very interesting options for day-to-day use, such as a port of HDMI output or the inclusion of several USB ports (without missing both WiFi 6 and Bluetooth). Therefore, we are talking about a very complete device that is crowned with a sound system consisting of four speakers.

Available in silver, the Huawei Matebook 14s 2022 is priced at €1,490. An important figure, but you have to keep in mind that this laptop is very powerful and you have to pay for this.

>