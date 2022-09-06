Apple smartphones surpass Android smartphones in the US, it’s the first time!

- Advertisement -

apple-watch-pro-exclusive-bands-and-watchfaces-for-extreme-sports/">Apple has taken home a historic achievement in the United States, and while it did it by playing at home that doesn’t make the news any less impressive. Now the of the bitten apple have surpassed the ones, representing over half of those used in the United States. According to data shared by Counterpoint Researchthe milestone comes for the time since the launch of the first iPhone, in 2007, and was surpassed in the previous quarter, ie the one ended in June.

An important result if we think that currently in the United States there are about 150 devices of different brands that use Google’s Android operating system, led by Samsung and Lenovo at the top and followed by the other manufacturers.

“Operating systems are like religions, never significant changes. But for the past four years the flow has been steadily from Android to iOS “said Counterpoint’s director of research, Jeff Fieldhack. “This is a great milestone that we could see replicated in other rich countries around the world.”.

The numbers are based on the smartphones in use regardless of the year of release that is what are defined as the “active installed base”, which Luca Maestri, Apple’s chief finance, has nicknamed “The engine for our company” in an earnings call from last July. Compared to smartphone shipments, this is a broader and more significant category, which fluctuates from quarter to quarter also based on the used market. The active installed base, therefore, takes into account the millions of people introduced to the Apple ecosystem in all its forms, both new and long-standing.

Android smartphones hit markets a year later than the first iPhone, in 2008, and surpassed iOS’s active installed base in 2010, according to data from NPD Group. In the first 3 years of business in the mobile segment, Apple never had a market share close to 50%, as sales were still dominated by sacred monsters such as Nokia and Motorola as well as Windows and BlackBerry.

While everything is now ready for the arrival of the new iPhone 14, which Apple CEO Tim Cook is preparing to unveil next week, the achievement of this goal demonstrates that the company has never been in a position. more competitive despite the constant criticism of the impoverishment of innovative aspects that made it famous in the early years of the new millennium.

Everyone is waiting for a royal “One more thing”, rejected in recent years according to the opinions of many sector analysts and experts. The next event will also be the first to be held again in person since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and will be held at the new headquarters in Cupertino, California.

As for the rumors on the iPhone 14, we expect a “base” version of 6.1 inches, a 6.7-inch iPhone Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max inches. No version of the 5.4-inch “mini” iPhone, as reported by many authoritative sources. While the iPhone 14 should not have particular aesthetic differences compared to the current iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max they should leave the display notch in favor of a double hole for the camera and sensors for the FaceID. Also expected on the Pro a new A16 processor and a new 48 megapixel camera which, as also suggested by the invitation, it may have been designed for astrophotography and better quality photos in low light conditions. The iPhone 14 models, on the other hand, are expected to still use an A15 processor and will also keep the notch. New colors, improved ultra wide-angle optics and support for WiFi 6E should not be missing. As for the Apple Watch Series 8, the shapes should not change compared to the previous generation, but among the novelties there would be a low power mode capable of guaranteeing a longer battery life, body temperature detection and a new S8 chip. faster than the previous one. There is also speculation about the arrival of a high-end “Apple Watch Pro” with a renewed design and larger dimensions.

Under Cook’s leadership, Apple has grown tremendously, reaching a market capitalization of $ 2.5 trillion. “Cook took what Jobs gave him and built an empire”Wood said. “Because anyone who buys an iPhone, whether it’s second-hand, third-hand, or fourth-hand, will probably give Apple some money to buy apps, pay for iCloud, use Apple Music, or transact on Apple Pay. And this is a model that no one else has actually been able to replicate ”.

Cook recently claimed that Apple has “set a record for the June quarter for switchers” that is, users who have left Android to switch to iOS.