Apple reveals iOS 16 was present on 81% of all iPhones in May 2023

A apple revealed on Thursday (1st) the updated statistics on the use of its mobile operating system iOS 16 on iPhones just before the WWDCan event that should include the official presentation of the iOS 17.
According to Apple, iOS 16 was present in 81% of all Active iPhones in May 2023, while 13% still use iOS 15 and another 6% are on previous versions of the operating system. Numbers are based on App Store data.
As pointed out by the MacRumors website, this number represents a significant increase, since in the last month of February the percentage of use of iOS 16 was 72%. The system reached the public in September and is compatible with devices from the iphone 8.
It’s worth remembering that around the same time last year, Apple revealed that 82% of all active iPhones on the market at the time were running iOS 15, so the usage stats remained very similar year-over-year.
At the moment, iOS 16 is at version 16.5 and adoption of the system is likely to start to decline in the coming weeks after Apple makes beta variants of iOS 17 available to members of its developer program for testing.
Apple also revealed that 71% of all active iPads are now running iPadOS 16, up from 50% in February. Others 20% run iPadOS 15 and 9% work with an older version.
