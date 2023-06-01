Apple reveals iOS 16 was present on 81% of all iPhones in May 2023

- Advertisement -

A apple revealed on Thursday (1st) the updated statistics on the use of its mobile operating system iOS 16 on iPhones just before the WWDCan event that should include the official presentation of the iOS 17. According to Apple, iOS 16 was present in 81% of all Active iPhones in May 2023, while 13% still use iOS 15 and another 6% are on previous versions of the operating system. Numbers are based on App Store data.





As pointed out by the MacRumors website, this number represents a significant increase, since in the last month of February the percentage of use of iOS 16 was 72%. The system reached the public in September and is compatible with devices from the iphone 8. It's worth remembering that around the same time last year, Apple revealed that 82% of all active iPhones on the market at the time were running iOS 15, so the usage stats remained very similar year-over-year.




