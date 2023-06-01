Samsung Galaxy A12 receives update with May security patch in Brazil

Update (01/06/2023) – by DT

A samsung released the update with the security package for the month of May 2023 in Europe for the Galaxy A12. In addition to the standard model, the South Korean manufacturer also made available the new compilation of the operating system for the Galaxy A12 Nacho. O Galaxy A12 (SM-A125F) received firmware version A125FXXS3CWE1while the A12 Nacho (SM-A127M) variant A127MUBS9DWE1. It is worth noting that these updates do not bring new features, as it is focused on system security.





The South Korean brand pointed out in its bulletin that the update fixes a total of 72 security flaws found in Samsung cell phones and tablets. Therefore, the installation of this update is essential to increase the security of the devices. Galaxy A12 and A12 Nacho users can now check and download the May 2023 security patch by receiving the notification or by opening the Settings app, navigating to the “Software Update” option and tapping “Download & Install”. Lawyer faces sanctions for using false quotes from cases generated by ChatGPT

Update (01/25/23) – JB Galaxy A12 gets update with January security patch

Samsung is releasing the January security patch for Galaxy A12. The news was confirmed by several users in the United States, and the smartphone now has a half-yearly schedule of updates. That is, he should only receive a second package at the end of 2023. In any case, the update bears the numbering A125U1UES5CWA2 and corrects about 50 breaches found in Google’s operating system. In addition, there are also fixes for some inconsistencies found in Samsung’s proprietary interface. However, this update is being rolled out slowly and gradually via batches. This means that it may take a little longer for it to be available here in Europe. If you wish, you can check availability at the following path: Settings > Software Update > Download & Install.

Update (08/30/22) – JB

Galaxy A12 gets August security patch in new update

Samsung is releasing the August security patch for Galaxy A12. The novelty was confirmed by several users in Russia, and it should also begin to be distributed in Europe soon. According to those who have already had access to the update, it has the firmware numbering A127FXXS6BVH4, and the changelog mentions the correction for 50 vulnerabilities found in Android 12. The new Telegram feature will make your photos more secret than ever In addition, there are stability improvements for the WiFi connection and also some tweaks to Samsung’s proprietary interface. For now, the update is rolling out slowly and gradually. So, we emphasize that it may take a little longer for you to receive this update on your smartphone here in Europe. Anyway, if you want to check availability, the path is simple: Settings > Software Updates > Download and Install It should be remembered that the Galaxy A12 recently received Android 12 and this will be its last major change in the operating system version.

Update (06/20/2022) – MR

Samsung Galaxy A12 gets update with June security patch

After releasing its latest security suite for some of its mid-range and top-end devices, Samsung has started rolling out the June 2022 security update for the Galaxy A12 Nacho. However, it is worth noting that the new update is currently only available for the new version of the cell phone, which has a different processor, the Exynos 850.

Latest software update for Galaxy A12 (SM-A127F) has firmware version A127FXXU5BVF2. It brings the June 2022 security patch that fixes over 66 privacy issues and security vulnerabilities, along with bug fixes and device stability improvements.

The update was first made available in India, but will roll out to more countries in the coming days. If you want to see if it is already released on your device, go to “Settings”, “Software Update” and select “Download and Install”. It is also possible to download the firmware file here and install manually, but it is recommended to make a backup to avoid problems in the process. Samsung Galaxy A12 was released in 2020 with Android 10 under One UI 2 interface, while Galaxy A12 Nacho hit the market in mid-2021 with Android 11 under One UI 3.1 interface. A few weeks ago, he was contemplated with Android 12, after rumors suggested that he would receive the update. The unexpected alternative use of the fingerprint reader: heart rate reading in the Realme GT 2

Update (03/16/2022) by LL

Samsung Galaxy A12 gets update with March security patch

The March security patch for Android on Galaxy phones is being rolled out gradually by Samsung. The news has already arrived for the Galaxy S10 Lite, the recently launched Galaxy S22 line and the intermediate Galaxy A52s. Now, three months after its last update, the Galaxy A12 model is being graced by the new software update. The update for the Galaxy A12 brings the firmware version A125FZHS2BVC2 with the March 2022 security patch, which fixes over 50 privacy and security vulnerabilities. The update may also bring general bug fixes and device stability improvements.

Currently the novelty is available in Hong Kong, and as usual the release will take place gradually. In the coming days more countries should have access to the update. Although there are still no reports on the presence of the update for the Galaxy A12 on Europeian soil, it is possible to check the availability manually through the following path: Settings > Software Update > tap Download & Install.

Update (11/22/21) – JB Galaxy A12 gets November security patch update

Samsung released this Monday (22), the November security patch for Galaxy A12 in some markets. According to the folks at SamMobile, the update is now available in Russia and other European countries. In general terms, we have the distribution of firmware A125FXXU1BUK1, and it fixes about 50 security holes found in Android 11. In addition, the changelog mentions that there are also improvements to One UI, but Samsung does not mention all of them. For now, the update is rolling out slowly and gradually. Therefore, we point out that it may take a little longer for all users to have access to the security suite.

Original text (07/28/21)

Galaxy A12 gets update with July security patch

Despite the fact that we are in the last days of July, Samsung continues to distribute the security package of the month for its smartphones. Today (28), the Galaxy A12 is being graced with all the software improvements. The information was confirmed by residents of Guatemala, and the update carries the number A125MUBS1BUG3. In general terms, the update brings only fixes for around 20 loopholes found in Android 11. Furthermore, Samsung also says in the changelog that there are improvements to One UI’s own security issues.





For now, the update is being distributed slowly through batches. Therefore, we emphasize that it may take a little longer for Europeian users to be able to download the new software on their device. Even so, if you want to check availability, just follow the path below: Settings > Software Update > Check for Updates

Galaxy A12

6.5-inch TFT screen with HD+ resolution

MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core 2.3GHz processor

4 GB of RAM

64 GB of storage (expandable via MicroSD)

8 MP front camera

Four rear cameras 48 MP main sensor (f/2.0) 5 MP sensor with wide-angle lens 2 MP sensor for depth data 2 MP sensor with macro lens

5,000 mAh battery