Free game alert! Midnight Ghost Hunt on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store continues to ship great games on a weekly basis. Continuing the “mystery games” system, which has already brought hits like Fallout: New Vegas – Ultimate Edition, Death Stranding and more, the platform revealed this week the first game of June.
Starting the month on the right foot, players can now redeem Midnight Ghost Hunt, which will be available until next Thursday (08).
See more details about the game and how to redeem it:
A chaotic multiplayer hide and seek game. Embed into seemingly harmless objects as Ghosts or hunt them down as Hunter before the clock strikes midnight!
It’s worth noting that this is an Early Access game, which means it’s still in development and could change significantly over time. As a result, players may experience unforeseen issues or see completely new gameplay elements added while playing.
You can play now to experience the game while it’s being made, or wait for a more complete experience.
Minimum requirements:
- Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel i3-4130 or AMD Ryzen 3
- RAM: 8 GB
- Storage: 21 GB available space
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 580 or equivalent with at least 4GB of VRAM
To redeem the game, simply have an account on the Epic Games Store and click here.
Next week, we will have another “Mysterious Game” being distributed by the platform.