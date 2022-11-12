How to translate a message instantly in Android 13

- Advertisement -

android 13 has brought with it a lot of interesting news, the operating system is becoming more useful and efficient in every way. Now, to make life easier for users, it offers the possibility of translate a message instantly just by following a very simple procedure.

Thinking about people who don’t speak the same language, Android has greatly optimized the translator functions. For a long time, Google has offered a huge number of options to easily translate text. Now, the process is more direct in Android 13 thanks to Live Translate. You just have to follow some very simple instructions to transfer the content to the desired language.

This is how messages can be translated instantly in Android 13

The first thing you have to do is download and install the Google Translate app that is available on the Play Store. If you have it on your mobile, update it to the latest version.

- Advertisement -

– Install Google Translate and open it.

– Click on your profile picture that is in the upper right corner.

– Go to the “Settings” option.

– Click on “Tap to translate”.

- Advertisement -

– Activate the switch that bears the name “Use Tap to Translate”.

– Allow Translate to send you notifications.

– Activate the “Show floating icon” function and accept each of the permissions that the application requires in order to function correctly.

- Advertisement -

– Everything is ready, now you can translate messages whenever you want. It will be enough to go to any messaging app and copy the text that you want to transfer to your language. Then, click on the Google Translate bubble so that the system pastes and translates the information in a matter of seconds.

It is important to mention that Translate will work without problems as long as the mobile is connected to the Internet. Likewise, if you don’t want to depend on a connection, you can download the languages ​​you use the most so that the translations are carried out offline, a trick that is extremely useful on repeated occasions.