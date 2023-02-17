Returnal: after PS5, is your PC ready for so many restarts?

As we know, Sony has invested more and more in expanding its game catalog beyond the PlayStation, with many successful games coming to the PC. After much waiting and rumors, this week we finally got the release of Returnal on PC. Known as one of the first PS5 exclusives, the game stands out for its originality and high level of challenge. After reviewing the game in its original release on PS5, TechSmart now had the chance to try out the new version of the game and we will be sharing our impressions. The premise of the game

In Returnal, we took on the role of Selene, an astronaut for a company called ASTRA. After receiving a mysterious call from an alien planet known as Atropos, Selene’s ship ends up crashing on this planet and she finds herself trapped in a true nightmare. - Advertisement - In this world populated by horrifying creatures, it’s up to the player to investigate the mysterious signal received by the astronaut and all the secrets that come his way during the journey. Being defined as a mix between third-person shooter and roguelike, the game features six different biomes and takes players to the limits of sanity, who try to do everything to stay alive and prevent the cycle from starting again.

In recent years, the “gourmetization of difficulty” has become a strong attraction for some players, boosting the popularity of Souls games and roguelikes, games that consist of restarting the cycle whenever the player dies. While highly punitive, they ended up carving out a niche of their own. - Advertisement - Although Returnal is premised on the return of cycles, this has a narrative explanation and although it seems frustrating at first, the replayability factor becomes more rewarding and simpler as you understand the mechanics better, in addition to the fact that Returnal itself game helps you with tools so that the restart is not total. Even if you lose your main weapon and upgrades when you restart the cycle, it is still possible to keep some items in case you die, which already makes your journey much easier, in addition to the fact that it is also possible to find some respawn points, which allows you to come back your journey from a specific point to not be at a complete disadvantage. Although the maps have many healing items and collectibles, the player must be aware that not all items are beneficial and you may come across some corrupted materials, which, instead of bringing benefits, end up harming you. - Advertisement - Trust me, this isn’t a game for everyone and that’s okay. Returnal is a game for those who are willing to challenge themselves and don’t mind having to repeat the same action over and over again. Also, even with the restart cycles, the game makes a point of changing the order of the maps, which means that it automatically rearranges itself to give you the feeling of familiarity and newness at the same time.

As generations go by, games get more and more advanced and realistic, which means they also need powerful machines to handle the job. Sony has been doing a great job of optimizing the porting of their games to the PC, but Returnal seems to be one of those cases where not everyone will be able to play. Check below the different technical requirements for each graphics mode:

As we said above, Sony has been doing a good job in optimizing its games for the PC, but Returnal ends up fitting into a recent pattern where PC versions become more and more demanding. As the technical specifications table points out, even in settings without Ray Tracing the game is already extremely demanding, asking for at least 16 GB of RAM. Although the minimum settings are acceptable by today’s standards, I have to say that the game wasn’t well optimized, even on a more powerful machine. Without ray tracing, I was able to run the game on Epic using an RTX 3070 and a Ryzen 7 5700X equipped with 16GB of RAM. Although much of the gameplay was maintained at 60 FPS, it was possible to notice some stuttering, even when there was no exaggerated action scrolling on the screen. Despite recognizing that this is a game that has many elements on screen, mainly in terms of lighting and particles during the confrontation with enemies, I must say that it loses a lot of its graphic quality without Ray Tracing, especially when compared to the gameplay on PS5. Taking into account that many of the recent PC games such as Forspoken, Hogwarts Legacy, the updated version of The Withcer 3: Wild Hunt and others have had stability issues on the PC, the Returnal port seems to just follow a negative industry trend. as a whole. Even players with much more powerful machines reported problems running the game, which is a serious problem, considering that Returnal is a game that does not allow errors and a fluid experience is something necessary to be able to advance in the plot. A lag at the wrong time and that makes you have to start all over again. Hopefully, we’ll have a patch package soon that will improve the game’s performance, but we can’t help but wonder why so many games are shipping with such subpar performances.

As we said in our PS5 game review, Returnal is a game dedicated to a specific audience, but it does what it sets out to do very well. Delivering an intriguing narrative, frantic and challenging gameplay, the title breaks Sony’s exclusive standards and shows that the Japanese giant intends to innovate more and more and bring freshness to its catalog. On PC, gamers have a variety of tuning options, plus support for NVIDIA DLSS 2 and AMD FSR 2, Ray Traced shadows and reflections, HDR monitors, Ultrawide and Super Ultrawide monitors, Dolby Atmos, full DualSense compatibility (response tactile, adaptive and speaking triggers), in-game FPS counter, Field of View (FoV) control and much more. Players can also experience the game’s performance on their PC via an integrated performance test, which runs through seven scenes, each dedicated to stressing a different aspect of the game, such as lighting and shading, particles or volumetric fog.