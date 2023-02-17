The game is over? Fortnite faces instability issues this Thursday (16)

Fortnite is one of the most played games in the world and, after receiving Geralt de Rivia from The Witcher in the last one in early February, the game is experiencing problems with instability this Thursday (16). Difficulties were reported by game users on the DownDetector portal.

As we can see in the chart below, the issues in Fortnite started around 2:09 pm and reached the peak of user complaints at 2:39 pm, when 1017 reports of instability were registered by DownDetector. Most complaints (80%) mention problems connecting to the server, which is essential for an online game like Fortnite. Other problems cited mentioned gameplay (14%) and the impossibility of logging in (6%).

The @FNStatusBR account has already commented on the problem and says that the failure is already being investigated and has already been solved:

Fixed an issue that prevented players from joining a match from any playlist. We have also postponed the start time of the Major 1 of the #FNCS today in the US region in 1 hour. Please check your region’s start times in the Compete tab in-game. pic.twitter.com/yeSYYUirAM — Fortnite Status Brasil (@FNStatusBR) February 16, 2023