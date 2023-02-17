5G News
The game is over? Fortnite faces instability issues this Thursday (16)

The game is over? Fortnite faces instability issues this Thursday (16)

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
The game is over? Fortnite faces instability issues this Thursday (16)
1676585329 the game is over fortnite faces instability issues this thursday.jpeg
Fortnite is one of the most played games in the world and, after receiving Geralt de Rivia from The Witcher in the last one in early February, the game is experiencing problems with instability this Thursday (16). Difficulties were reported by game users on the DownDetector portal.

As we can see in the chart below, the issues in Fortnite started around 2:09 pm and reached the peak of user complaints at 2:39 pm, when 1017 reports of instability were registered by DownDetector.

Most complaints (80%) mention problems connecting to the server, which is essential for an online game like Fortnite. Other problems cited mentioned gameplay (14%) and the impossibility of logging in (6%).

Image: DownDetector
The @FNStatusBR account has already commented on the problem and says that the failure is already being investigated and has already been solved:

To avoid further complications, the start time for the Major 1 stage of the Fortnite Champion Series has been pushed back by one hour, so players are recommended to check the updated times in the Compete tab.

Additionally, drafts have been disabled on the Fortnite Battle Royale map to prevent further bugs until all servers are back up and running normally.

More like this

