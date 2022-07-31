Intel Core i5-13600K and Core i7-13700K: Gaming Performance

- Advertisement -

The days that separate us from September 27 continue to passdate on which we expect to present us with the first chips of the thirteenth generation of Intel Core, Raptor Lake, in what will be the second generation of Intel processors with its hybrid technology (that is, combining high-performance cores with cores of special energy efficiency), in which the Raptor Cove cores will debut, a key factor for the improvement of performance to which the tests that have already been leaked point.

And yes, in the absence of about two months for its presentation, there are already a few silicon of the new generation of Intel going around the world and, of course, being tested in the main benchmarks. So in the last few weeks We have already been able to tell you about the first tests of the Core i9-13900K, the Core i5- and the Core i7-in all cases with synthetic tests, and that indicate the jump in performance with respect to Alder Lake that I already mentioned above.

However, there are many users who prefer performance tests to synthetic tests, and those people will find the tests carried out by ExtremePlayer very interesting, sinceIntel Core i5-13600K and Core i7-13700K processors have been tested in various gamescomparing its performance with that of its predecessors in the twelfth generation, that is, the Intel Core i5-12600K and Core i7-12700K.

To facilitate (and much) its reading, the Twitter user harukaze5719 has created and published several tables of the most complete (and therefore quite extensive):

Every time I see data like this, I think «how much did it improve in the end?» It is difficult to get an answer So, I make my own chart that I want. Overall conclusion is enough with this chart. But still need to maintain a critical attitude. https://t.co/D4FA0vzJJ8 pic.twitter.com/GNcCfVsZXD — 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) July 31, 2022

In a summary of the extensive content of these tables, we can verify that the new Raptor Lake CPUs, not yet final units, are faster at all resolutionsespecially FullHD and QHD, with improvements ranging between 7% and 14%, results that are quite consistent with those seen previously.

As in previous tests, in this case ExtremePlayer also has reverted to using both DDR4 and DDR5 memoryfor which it has used the ASRock Z690 Steel Legend WiFi 6E (DDR4 compatible) and ASRock Z690 Steel Legend WiFi 6E/D5 (DDR5 compatible) motherboards, whose only notable difference, for the purposes of these tests, is the type of RAM they use, thus demonstrating that, all things being equal, the jump from DDR4 to DDR5 is more than justified for performance purposes.