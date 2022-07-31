An Actress From “Breaking Bad” To Star In “Orphan Black” Spin-Off

Krysten Ritter will be the protagonist of “ : Echos”. (REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich)

the series of AMC Networks It was one of the most original of recent years. That’s why, Orphan Black had opened up a huge universe of future spin-offs, and that’s how the producers decided to continue with this story and offered the we met through her character in bad, Kristen Ritterthe possibility of continuing this plot. Ritterwho starred in a series of superheroes, Jessica Jones, will be part Orphan Black: Echos.

Ritter carries great pressure on his shoulders, as Tatiana Maslany she did an impeccable job on the original series, bringing to life so many characters (who were clones) and managed to be nominated for an Emmy Award three times (she only won once). In the statement issued by the signal AMC, It was reported that Ritter will play the character of Lucy, “a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world” .

Canadian actress Tatiana Maslany was the lead in “Orphan Black.” Now a spin-off has been announced. (EFE / Nina Prommer)



The launch of the series was announced in the month of April and was announced in this way: “Set in the near future, the new Orphan Black dives deep into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. Follow a group of women as they make their way through life and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a harrowing story of love and betrayal.”

Tatiana Maslany won an Emmy for her multiple roles in “Orphan Black” in the 2016 installment. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

It should be remembered that Orphan Black It finished its last season in August 2017 (it had premiered in 2013), and the idea of ​​generating a spin-off began to circulate in 2019 after several writers tried to be part of the project. For now it is not known if Maslany will or will not have a stake in it, but what was confirmed is that John Fawcett will return as director and executive producer, as well as the showrunner original, Anna Fishk.

“Embark on a new saga of Orphan Black with Anna, our partners in boat rocker Y AMC could not be more exciting”, informed the director Fawcett in a press release when the project was announced. “To all of our dedicated OB fans, I am excited to bring you this new chapter. Without our fans, this new show certainly wouldn’t exist and for that I am deeply grateful. Follow the mad science for them!”

Krysten Ritter was the protagonist of “Jessica Jones” and now joins this new project. (Disney)

For your partFishko She also expressed herself regarding the return of this story: “I am delighted to start this new chapter in the world of Orphan Black. Creating a story that embraces the legacy of the original series has been very rewarding, and I’m excited for audiences to embark on a new journey that explores the big questions of what makes us who we are.”

The series will have 10 episodes in its first season that will only be available in 2023 .

