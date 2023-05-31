GTA 6: concept trailer is created by a fan in Unreal Engine 5 and the result is impressive

In September 2013, Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto V. Almost 10 years later, fans of the franchise are still waiting for a sequel to the series. One of them got tired of waiting and decided to get his hands dirty to create his own “GTA 6”. The youtuber from the 12th Hour channel released a trailer for the game he created on Unreal Engine 5 is based on the GTA franchise and also how he envisions Rockstar’s next game to be. The result of the concept impressed many other fans. Check out the concept trailer below:

According to youtuber, it took about 200 days of work to create the entire game ecosystem and the project trailer. The concept is also impressive for the graphics, which rely on the presence of technologies Ray Tracing and Nanite. The game created by the fan is set in the city of Vice City, since all the rumors point out that the next GTA will return to the city based on Miami, in the Florida, in the United States, and which first appeared in a franchise game in 2002.