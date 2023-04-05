Apple may end support for iPhone X and some iPads running iOS 17

The iPhone X was announced as Apple’s first smartphone to deliver the Face ID feature and the controversial notch. Along with the iPhone 8 line, the device has the Apple A11 Bionic chipset.

According to sources working in Cupertino, iOS 16 was responsible for “killing” the iPhone 6s and 7 lines and now iOS 17 should do the same with devices released in 2017.

Apple may terminate software support for the iPhone X, iPhone 8 line and other iPads with the release of iOS 17. The rumor started circulating this week and has been gaining more and more consistency.

If the rumor comes true, these Apple devices should lose support with the arrival of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17:

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPad 5

9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st generation)

For now, Apple does not comment on the matter. Even so, sources say that the company is adding a lot of features in iOS 17 and this may cause the iPhone X and other devices to fail to perform as expected.

Thus, the only viable option is to leave devices without support for iOS 17, but receiving sporadic security updates, something that still happens today with iOS 15.

Do you own any of the devices listed? What do you think about not receiving iOS 17? Tell us your opinion here in the comments field.