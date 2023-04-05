5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsAppleApple may end support for iPhone X and some iPads running iOS...

Apple may end support for iPhone X and some iPads running iOS 17

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Apple may end support for iPhone X and some iPads running iOS 17
1680694206 apple may end support for iphone x and some ipads.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Apple may terminate software support for the iPhone X, iPhone 8 line and other iPads with the release of iOS 17. The rumor started circulating this week and has been gaining more and more consistency.

According to sources working in Cupertino, iOS 16 was responsible for “killing” the iPhone 6s and 7 lines and now iOS 17 should do the same with devices released in 2017.

The iPhone X was announced as Apple’s first smartphone to deliver the Face ID feature and the controversial notch. Along with the iPhone 8 line, the device has the Apple A11 Bionic chipset.

Image/reproduction: colectivoTC.

If the rumor comes true, these Apple devices should lose support with the arrival of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17:

OnePlus 10T will receive Marvel-themed version soon
  • TAGS

  • iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone X
  • iPad 5
  • 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st generation)
- Advertisement -

For now, Apple does not comment on the matter. Even so, sources say that the company is adding a lot of features in iOS 17 and this may cause the iPhone X and other devices to fail to perform as expected.

Thus, the only viable option is to leave devices without support for iOS 17, but receiving sporadic security updates, something that still happens today with iOS 15.

Do you own any of the devices listed? What do you think about not receiving iOS 17? Tell us your opinion here in the comments field.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Smart Gadgets

New eReader Kobo Elipsa 2E: giant screen with stylus and excellent quality

The new e-book Kobo Elipsa 2E It is already official in Spain, and...
Apple

Apple, epidemic of key figures does not stop: VP of sales leaves the company

The door of Apple Park opens again, it was the one who resigned Sales...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.