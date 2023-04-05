The best apps to take care of your pets

- Advertisement -

The best apps for pet lovers help you care for and train your four-legged friend from the comfort of your mobile. Along with gadgets for pets, they will help you fulfill your obligations as a pet owner.

Some apps for pets are used to know how to apply first aid or where the animal is in real time.

These plugins make the task much easier and even fun. Finding the best place to buy your food or hire an expert to take you for a walk is much easier with the best apps for pets. You will notice that in the following selection you will find everything you need to create the most efficient system when it comes to meeting the needs of your furry friend.

–chewy: It is a fairly complete application that helps you find food for your pet at the best price. In addition, this tool is designed for you to coordinate the shipment of food and choose the closest place to buy it.

- Advertisement -

–Cat Training: This application helps you educate your kitten thanks to a glossary that includes different topics about its training. With Cat Training you can teach the cat not to scratch the furniture, use the litter box and even how to respond to insults.

–Pet First Aid: helps care for your pet more efficiently with instructions on what to do in an emergency. The app does not replace the knowledge of a veterinarian, but it can be used to apply first aid properly. One of its advantages is that you can access its content without having to be connected to the Internet.

- Advertisement -

– Tractive GPS for dogs and cats: It is perfect to train your puppy or your kitten and always know where it is. Tractive GPS sends updates to your phone not only about your location, but also about how you’re feeling while you sleep. It also allows you to create virtual limits and control that the animal does not stray from the house.

- Advertisement -

– Puppr: the ideal application to keep a precise follow-up of each progress of your dog’s training. Its paid version allows you to contact coaches to give you advice through video calls. With Puppr you will be able to teach your friend more efficiently to go to the bathroom, learn to walk on a leash or even deal with anxiety.

–Rover: It is a very useful tool to contact childcare services and dog walks. Rover allows you to contact the ideal professional and guarantees a quality service for your pet. Through the app you will receive alerts to know the route of the walk and photos of the animal to keep you updated.

-Miwuki: This app is known as the Tinder for cats and dogs. But it is not an application to find a partner for our pets. Actually, it is about giving abandoned dogs and cats a second chance.

Almost 300 animal protectors collaborate with this app so that people can choose a pet and give an animal a new life.

-Mascomad: The best application for those who, unfortunately, have lost their pet. In Mascomad you can put photos and descriptions of a lost animal, as well as the area where it disappeared, etc.

It also allows you to notify sighted animals that appear to be lost or abandoned. The user base is not very large, but each download is another pair of eyes that can help solve the disappearance of an animal.

-Social Animals: The social network for pet lovers, since everything is centered around them. Users create a joint profile with their pet, and with that base, social relationships begin.

The application also has events for owners and animals, search by proximity, by type of pet…

twindog : Another social network, but more focused on dogs than their masters. Twindog allows you to find a best dog friend for your pet, although of course, there is also the possibility of making friends, since it can be configured in both ways.

It’s kind of like Facebook for dogs and Tinder for humans.

Dog Walk: This application allows us to control the routes that we follow when walking our pets. It allows you to take photos, and also point where the dogs have felt the call of nature.

The rides and their statistics can be shared on social networks and records can be set to try to beat them.