5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsYouTube Music tests new option to preview content in library

YouTube Music tests new option to preview content in library

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
YouTube Music tests new option to preview content in library
1680694269 youtube music tests new option to preview content in library.jpeg
- Advertisement -

YouTube Music has begun testing a new library preview option. According to reports from some users, it is now possible organize playlists in grid view.

Thus, it will be possible to see two items per line, and the cover of the album or playlist is larger. In addition, the name of the list and other important details are also displayed.

See below that the user will be able to select the list or the grid in a small button that appears in the upper right corner of the screen.

Image/Reproduction: 9to5Google.
- Advertisement -

For now, testing has been done with a few users within a release that is happening via server. Even so, many users already suggest that YouTube Music expand the amount of items displayed in the grid.

Xiaomi’s best premium range borders on the mid-range: get the Xiaomi Mi 11i at a bargain price

That’s because showing only two is considered a “waste” of space and that doesn’t please even those who use the application on larger displays, such as tablets or PCs. Thus, there are still chances that the functionality will receive adaptations before release to the stable public.

It is worth remembering that the platform has also been working on other interesting features, such as the change that places the user’s favorite artists on the home screen.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #tamanho {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#price, #developer, # size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px; } }

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Smart Gadgets

New eReader Kobo Elipsa 2E: giant screen with stylus and excellent quality

The new e-book Kobo Elipsa 2E It is already official in Spain, and...
Apple

Apple, epidemic of key figures does not stop: VP of sales leaves the company

The door of Apple Park opens again, it was the one who resigned Sales...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.