YouTube Music tests new option to preview content in library

YouTube Music has begun testing a new library preview option. According to reports from some users, it is now possible organize playlists in grid view.

Thus, it will be possible to see two items per line, and the cover of the album or playlist is larger. In addition, the name of the list and other important details are also displayed.

See below that the user will be able to select the list or the grid in a small button that appears in the upper right corner of the screen.