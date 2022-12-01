BOE unveils display with 600Hz refresh rate for gaming laptops

When it comes to monitors, the Chinese brand BOE is one of the houses that are at the forefront of very attractive technologies, especially for the gamer universe. Now, during the World Display Industry Conference 2022 event, the brand took the opportunity to demonstrate its display technology screen that guarantees an ultra-fast refresh rate of 600 Hzwhich will be used in gaming notebooks of future generations.

The panel was presented on a functional 16-inch laptop, which didn’t have its hardware details specified, but was definitely using an NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU to run Dota 2.