BOE unveils display with 600Hz refresh rate for gaming laptops

When it comes to monitors, the Chinese brand BOE is one of the houses that are at the forefront of very attractive technologies, especially for the gamer universe. Now, during the World Display Industry Conference 2022 event, the brand took the opportunity to demonstrate its display technology screen that guarantees an ultra-fast refresh rate of 600 Hzwhich will be used in gaming notebooks of future generations.
The panel was presented on a functional 16-inch laptop, which didn’t have its hardware details specified, but was definitely using an NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU to run Dota 2.
The technology should be of great benefit especially for eSports players, although it is indeed a monstrous number, which must require an equally powerful machine to be able to run at 600 FPS. Currently, the highest refresh rate in a laptop screen comes from Dell with its Alienware x17 R2 laptop, which can support refresh rates up to 480 Hz.
BOE’s monitor will also target FHD 1080p resolution. Earlier this year, BOE also unveiled its 27-inch FHD 500Hz gaming display, as well as showing some new screens that include a 34-inch WQHD panel of 165Hz AMOLED technology and HDR1000 certification and a contrast of 100,000: 1 and a full-n TV that comes with Mini LED 4K technology in an 86-inch form factor. The TV has a maximum brightness of 1500 nits.
As CES 2023 approaches, early next year, more details about these products should be revealed soon, in particular, what components are needed to support this screen at 600 Hz.