Motorola Edge 40 receives FCC certification and has first details revealed

Evan Blass has already talked about the XT-2309 model in the past and the leaker has confirmed with some sources that this device will also be sold under the Lenovo brand within China.

According to the preliminary sheet, the Edge 40 must have a native 5G connection and also Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC for approximation payments. In addition, it must support 68W fast wired charging and 15W in the wireless option.

The US FCC certified a new Motorola smartphone this week. With the numbering XT2309-3, the device is apparently the normal Motorola Edge 40, since the Edge 40 Pro model has another number.

As for the possible specifications of the future Motorola Edge 40, this smartphone should have a 6.6-inch OLED screen with a rate of up to 120 Hz and Full HD Plus resolution.

In addition, its processor can be the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, while the variants must have 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage.

The rear set of cameras can be formed by a 50 MP main lens, a 13 MP ultrawide lens and another 2 MP for depth effect.

If you think the above datasheet is familiar, you’re right. That’s because these are basically the specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPhone By Motorola, which may be released as a standard Edge 40 and without the special build.

For now, Motorola has not commented on the matter.