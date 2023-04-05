Apple, epidemic of key figures does not stop: VP of sales leaves the company

The door of Apple Park opens again, it was the one who resigned Sales Vice President Doug Beck who will soon begin a new professional adventure at the US Department of Defense, where he will hold a high-profile position. The news it makes noise because Beck is yet another senior Apple executive who leaves a desk empty in Cupertino: “We express our support for Doug’s new public engagement and wish him the best,” wrote Apple in a note seen by Bloomberg. Beck belongs to a very small number of executives (reportedly less than 20) who report directly to CEO Tim Cook. He is very proud of his position, so much so that he specifies on his LinkedIn profile (where he is still employed at Apple). reporting directly to the CEO since 2009.

For years he has been involved in sales to administrations, health institutions and schools together with Mike Fenger, global sales manager who recently received the directive to focus on expansion in India, where, moreover, Apple will soon open its first Store, it is said by the end of the month in Mumbai. Among the key figures who have said goodbye to Cupertino in recent months are Jane Horvath, former Chief Privacy Officer who left in August 2022, Michael Abbott, former vice president of cloud engineering who is leaving this month, and in particular those who deal with product design, a department that from the departure of Steve Jobs loyalist Jony Ive he no longer had peace.




