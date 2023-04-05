New eReader Kobo Elipsa 2E: giant screen with stylus and excellent quality

- Advertisement -

The new e-book Kobo Elipsa 2E It is already official in Spain, and it comes with a large number of good options that make it an option for the most demanding and also for those who need to be creative one way or another. The essential reasons for this is the large screen that it includes and that the new Kobo Stylus 2 has.

In the first case, which is the screen, it must be said that this is a model that includes an electronic ink of 10.3 inch type E Ink Letter 1200. This ensures a very good image quality, since among other things it is necessary to highlight the component that allows a resolution that reaches the 227dpi and that it is tactile, so everything is read easily and its handling is most comfortable.

By the way, there is no shortage of flashy and high-level options in this e-book, such as the use of technology Comfort Light PRO which, among other things, allows light up panel when it is dark and that is possible until setting the color temperature so that it affects eye health as little as possible (thus reducing the incidence of blue light). Therefore, it has absolutely nothing to envy the Kindle Scribe, with which it competes directly in the market, since it even has its own Dark Mode.

Capacity for everything and good connectivity

In the first case, it should be noted that the Kobo Elipsa 2E includes 32GB inside, which allows thousands of electronic books to be stored (in terms of compatibility with the different existing formats, the one offered is very wide, since it is possible to use the following: EPUB, EPUB3, PDF, FilePub and MOBI). In addition, you have access to the cloud, specifically to the service Dropbox, to directly access and read content that is stored in that place -you can create here the notebooks that are generated using the aforementioned stylus-. It has been reported by the company that the same can be done with Google Drive in the future.

In what has to do with connectivity, the options you will find are Wi-Fi Dual Band to be able to access the company’s store, as well as the aforementioned services in the cloud. Besides, there is also bluetoothwhich allows you to synchronize headphones to, in this way, enjoy the compatibility offered by the Kobo Elipsa 2E with audiobooks (in a proprietary format), this being something interesting and increasingly demanded by users.

Finally, it should be noted that the electronic book has a port usb type c to connect it to computers and recharge its 2,400mAh battery. This makes it possible to use the device for weeks without having to resort to a plug, something that is very positive considering the large dimensions of the screen as we have indicated before.

It does not lack a stylus

It is the second generation of Kobo’s own, and allows you to perform annotations on all kinds of documents without anything being lost once it’s closed. Also, it is possible to create new ones, which can be stored in Dropbox. For this purpose, it has a function that converts quite rightly what has been handwritten in usual typography in electronic devicesso that in this way everything is completely readable.

A curious element of this accessory, which is rechargeableis that it includes an element on the back that reminds us of the erasers which has this feature, and it’s amazing how well it works. Therefore, the Kobo Elipsa 2E can be used for more than just reading and, furthermore, with options that are striking and that will surely increase over time.

Availability and price

From today it is possible to reserve this eReader, which is one of those that offers the highest quality of all those on the market, and the stylus is included with it. With dimensions of 193 x 227 x 7.5 millimeters and weight of 390 grams, the price it has is €399.99. In addition, from April 5 to 18, those who decide to make an advance purchase will take advantage of a 50% discount on the SleepCover case, which is magnetic and made of 97% recycled plastic (the Kobo Elipsa 2E itself reaches 85%). .

