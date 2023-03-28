Apple, emergency SOS via satellite available from today in Italy on the iPhone 14

As announced in recent weeks, the service is finally available in Italy with the release of iOS 16.4 Apple’s Satellite Emergency SOS on iPhone 14, iPhone14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone14 Pro Max. The service also arrived today in Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Portugal. This service allows you to send emergency messages in the absence of coverage from cellular networks and WiFi as well as sharing your position via satellite via the Dov’è app

HOW DOES IT WORK

In case of need, even if a user is not able to dial 112, iPhone is already able to quickly call emergency services by holding down the side key and one of the volume keys until the cursor appears ' Emergency SOS'. With satellite emergency SOSan interface will now appear on the iPhone that will help the user to establish a satellite connection in case there is no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. Before activating the service, a short questionnaire will be shown which must be answered with information that will be sent to the rescuers in the initial message, so as to immediately understand the situation and position. Apple worked closely with experts to review standard questions and protocols and identify the most common reasons emergency services are contacted.

Once the questionnaire has been completed, the interface will guide you to where to orient iPhone to connect and send the initial message which, in addition to the answers to the questionnaire, also includes the position (including altitude), the battery level of the iPhone and the medical record, if enabled. Messages can also be shared with the user's set up emergency contacts. Apple reminds that sending an SMS via satellite, given the nature of this technology, it may take up to a few minutes, i.e. the time it takes for the antennas to connect to the satellite (on the go and with low bandwidth). Usually, they are needed 15 seconds in clear sky conditions.

A DEMO TO TEST THE SERVICE