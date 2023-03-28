Apple releases iOS and iPadOS 16.4, macOS Ventura 13.3, watchOS 9.4 and tvOS 16.4

A little less than a week after the release of the Release Candidate versions to developers and public beta testers, Apple has publicly distributed iOS and iPadOS 16.4, macOS Ventura 13.3, watchOS 9.4 and tvOS 16.4. These versions arrive after several weeks of beta testing and about 2 months after the release of iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, watchOS 9.3 and macOS 13.2. HOW TO INSTALL THEM

iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 are available both via OTA (Over The Air) update from Software update in Settings – General on iPhone and iPad, Finder on Mac and iTunes on PC. For the installation it is necessary to be connected to the Wi-Fi network and have at least 50% autonomyotherwise just be connected to the charger during the update as long as you have at least 20% battery remaining. Both on iPhone and iPad with data connectivity it is also possible to download iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 via cellular network after activating the Allow more data on 5G network function in Settings – Cellular – Cellular data options – Data consumption (on iPhone). macOS Ventura 13.3 can be downloaded and installed from the Software Update menu of System Settings – General. Similar speech for tvOS 16.4. Upgrading to watchOS 9.4 for Apple Watch, on the other hand, requires connection to charger and at least 50% autonomy. To proceed, open the Watch app from the iPhone and go to Software Update in the General section.





If you participated in beta testingboth developers and public, the "beta updates" switch must be deactivated to download a different version than the Release Candidate. Before proceeding with the update is It is always advisable to make a full backup via the Finder (selecting encrypted to also keep passwords to avoid having to re-enter them all later), or via iCloud. In the event that the space available on your iCloud account is not necessary to contain the entire backup, Apple offers the possibility of obtaining a sufficient amount of space for free which will be kept for 21 days with the possibility of extension. Once the backup has been configured and restored on the new iPhone, you can choose whether to update the iCloud space to keep all the data or go back to the previous storage plan.

THE NEWS OF IOS AND IPADOS

With iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4 and macOS 13.3 21 new emojis have arrived (including some with different skin tone options) that further expand the vast list of those already present.





Another novelty concerns the implementation of push notifications for Safari but only on condition that the sites are previously saved in the home as a web app. Like on the Mac, the iPhone or iPad will ask the user to give the web app permission to send notifications which can be managed in the Notifications section of the Settings app. Notifications from web apps work just like notifications from other apps—displayed on the Lock screen, in Notification Center, and on a paired Apple Watch.





There's also a new one voice isolation function which allows you to prioritize your voice by blocking ambient noise, improving the quality of calls over the cellular network. This feature is in addition to what is already available for VoIP calls using FaceTime, WhatsApp and other apps on devices running iOS 15 or macOS Monterey or later. Voice isolation mode allows you to give higher priority to the voice in calls by filtering ambient noise. "Broad spectrum", on the contrary, amplifies its surroundings offering those who listen to us a greater sense of immersion. Both of these features are supported on iPhone XR to 14 Pro Max, including later second-generation iPhone SEs.





Apple has also reintroduced a new HomeKit architecture, added pe supportr Search for duplicate photos even in an iCloud shared library, the support VoiceOver for maps in the Weather app and also has optimized Apple Books to eliminate the traditional page turning animation. Apple has also contributed several updates to the Podcasts app making available access to channels in the Library section, an improved 'Up Next' section which allows you to resume episodes and remove skipped ones and with CarPlay, there is now an option to pick up where you left off and you can find new podcasts in Discover. iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, tvOS 16.4 and macOS Ventura 13.3 add support for Customizable PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge wireless controller. There are also the usual improvements and bug fixes including an issue where "Ask to Buy" requests from children might not appear on the parent's device and a bug where Matter-compatible thermostats might become unresponsive when paired with Apple Home. iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, macOS 13.3 and watchOS 9.4 add a long list of new actions and improvements to the Commands app dedicated available on Apple's iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch. With this update, the SOS function via satellite has also been activated in Italy. This is the complete changelog of iOS 16.4: 21 new emojis are now available in the emoji keyboard which include animals, hand gestures and objects.

Notifications for web apps have been added to the Home screen.

Voice Isolation optimizes your voice and filters out ambient noise around you during cell phone calls.

Support for the Duplicates in Photos album has been expanded to detect duplicate photos and videos in iCloud shared photo libraries.

VoiceOver support has been added to Weather maps.

An accessibility setting has been added that automatically dims video content where flashing or strobe lights are detected.

The “Visual Search” functionality is now available in Switzerland.

Fixed an issue where child “Ask to Buy” requests might not appear on the parent’s device.

Fixed some issues where Matter-compatible thermostats might become unresponsive when paired with Apple Home.

Incident detection has been improved on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.





Among the new features in iOS and iPadOS 16.4 there is also a function that will help those suffering from motion sickness, photosensitive epilepsy or other neurological conditions that make them more sensitive, automatically dimming any flashing lights in the videos. With this new feature, both iPhone and iPad will analyze the videos you play and automatically reduce the parts where there are flashing lights. However, at the moment, this feature only affects videos in the gallery, and not those played by third-party apps, such as TikTok or Instagram.





Support for tilt and azimuth was added in iPadOS 16.4 on hover with Apple Pencil, which let you preview your stroke from all angles before drawing it in Notes and supported apps on iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation) and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation). Finally, Apple is changing the way betas can be tested by eliminating the system of profiles that have already disappeared from these versions. In the future, probably starting with iOS 17, beta updates they will be installed directly on a device using an Apple ID linked to a developer account. Apple has implemented the possibility of using a second Apple ID to be able to download the betas in the future while continuing to use your standard account for all other functions.

WHAT’S NEW IN MACOS, WATCHOS AND TVOS

This is the macOS 13.3 Ventura changelog The Remove Background option in Freeform automatically isolates the subject in the image





This is the macOS 13.3 Ventura changelog The Remove Background option in Freeform automatically isolates the subject in the image

Duplicate Photo Album expands support for detecting duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library

Transliteration support for Gujarati, Punjabi and Urdu keyboards

New keyboard layouts for Choctaw, Chickasaw, Akan, Hausa and Yoruba

Accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected

VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app

Fixes an issue where trackpad gestures may occasionally become unresponsive

Fixes an issue where children’s Ask to Buy requests may not appear on the parent’s device

Fixes an issue where VoiceOver may become unresponsive after using the Finder

watchOS 9.4 now allows you to delete built-in apps directly from the Apple Watch. Apple didn’t mention this feature in the release notes but only in a support document on deleting built-in apps from various devices. According to Apple, the following apps can be deleted from your Apple Watch if you’re running watchOS 9.4 or later: Activity, Depth, Emergency Siren, Find My, Heart Rate, Maps, Wallet, Workout, and World Clock. Prior to watchOS 9.4, you could only remove an app from the Apple Watch by removing it from iPhone, but the app had to be deleted from both devices. With watchOS 9.4 you can delete an app leaving it normally on the iPhone. Apple warns that deleting built-in apps can affect the functionality of the primary device. The update watchOS 9.4 also adds the new emoji And introduces a change to alarm clockspreventing them from being muted to avoid accidental deletions. This is the watchOS 9.4 changelog Alarms are no longer silenced with cover to mute gesture to prevent accidental cancellations while sleeping

Cycle tracking with retrospective ovulation estimates and cycle deviation alerts now supported in Moldova and Ukraine

AFib Story now available in Colombia, Malaysia, Moldova, Thailand and Ukraine