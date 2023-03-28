5G News
What are autonomous maritime vehicles and how are they changing the maritime industry?

What are autonomous maritime vehicles and how are they changing the maritime industry?

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
Autonomous maritime vehicles (MAVs) are quickly becoming a reality, raising important legal questions and regulatory challenges.

The increased use of MAVs will transform the way we use the oceans, whether it is to ship goods, increase safety or protect the environment through electric propulsion, a unique feature of MAVs. Electric propulsion produces less noise and pollution and consumes less fuel, reducing emissions while carrying equivalent volumes of cargo.

Autonomous maritime vehicles will transform the way we use the oceans

Despite the above, to ensure MAVs are safe, efficient and have minimal environmental impact, sensors and artificial intelligence systems must be implemented on board. It is also necessary to establish rules and responsibilities in case of emergency or rescue.

Google Pixel 7: facial recognition, greater photographic specialization and keeping the same price

Professor Natalie Klein, an expert in international maritime law at UNSW Law & Justice, Australia, is widely recognized for her expertise in autonomous maritime vehicles. She explains that the increasing use of MAVs will transform the way we use the oceans, according to Professor Klein. In each case, it is necessary to ensure that you have the rules in place to protect rights and meet existing responsibilities for safety and security at sea.

An MAV is a type of vessel or ship that operates autonomously in ocean water with minimal human intervention. There is no definition of a ship, vessel or MAV in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which is the main treaty governing all ocean activities. Due to differing international definitions, the term “vehicle” has emerged as the preferred term for MAVs.

MAVs can be remote controlled or fully autonomous, meaning they don’t require human involvement except in an emergency. To ensure that MAVs are safe, they implement sensors and artificial intelligence systems on board, which are responsible for navigating, steering, and collision avoidance.

MAVs must also consider the duty to rescue people or other vessels in distress, even when they have no crew on board. In the short term, autonomous vessels may not be able to rescue, and would call the nearest vessel with humans on board to help. In the future, the design of these ships will need to consider ways to automatically send distress signals or provide information to aid rescue efforts.

Those MAVs that are larger, seaworthy, and commonly used for transportation have the same legal rights and responsibilities as crewed vessels.

Incidentally, the increased use of MAVs also raises important legal issues and regulatory challenges that need to be addressed to ensure safety, efficiency, and environmental protection in the oceans.

