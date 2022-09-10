Apple Crypto Event 2022? Fake cryptocurrency event attracts 70,000 YouTube viewers

An unidentified YouTube user created a live stream of a fake event last Wednesday (07). The conference featured an interview with CEO Tim Cook speaking on currencies, signaling to have “urgent news” on the matter. The feat achieved attract around 70,000 viewers in a matter of minutes. The broadcast took place shortly after the launch of the iPhone 14, so the large amount of views can be justified by the trend of the subject on YouTube. The fake event, called “Apple Crypto Event 2022”, had several keywords in its description and links to fraudulent application websites.

attracts-70000-YouTube.jpeg" width="660" height="440">

The broadcast was able to mislead less familiar viewers. The video was a Tim Cook interview with CNN dated 2018, but the television station’s logo was covered with the name of the fake event. The image also showed Bitcoin and Ethereum symbols, as well as an “URGENT NEWS” alert. - Advertisement - Cook talking about cryptocurrencies is nothing new, and as Apple’s CEO, it’s only natural that his opinions regarding this type of investment will draw attention. Still with the extensive title “Apple Event Live. Ceo of Apple Tim Cook: Apple & Metaverse in 2022” full of keywords, you can imagine why its widespread repercussion. 10 years without news from Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin

YouTube ended up removing the broadcast for “violating the terms of service”. It is not the first case of fake conferences attracting the attention of users of the platform. In 2021, a similar situation led to a fake live event attracting over 30,000 views. Returning to legitimacy, Apple announced the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro last Wednesday (07) alongside its new generation of smartwatches and the new AirPods Pro. The cell phones will be launched in Europe with prices starting at R$7,599.

