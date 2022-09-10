Ragnarök Online completes 18 years of activity in Brazil

To commemorate these happy years, WarpPortal raised some estimates based on data from the game that follows with active servers in Europe.

If you were surfing the internet in the early 2000s and were interested in trying out the top games, you most likely came across games like Grand Chase, Maple Story, World of Warcraft or, the birthday boy of the time, Ragnarök Online. And if you didn’t just go through them, you must have also spent many hours playing games with friends, or even making friends online. Well, now it was Ragnarök’s turn to reach the age of majority and complete 18 years of operation in the country.

Since 2004, there have been over 10.5 million characters created in the 108 existing classes . In addition, some data that you, the reader, may have been part of were counted:

The game of South Korean origin can be tried for free, mixing elements of medieval fantasy, Norse mythology and oriental culture. It is based on a “manwha” — Korean comics.

It is possible to create groups, form clans, exchange items or simply have fun chatting with other players, and of course, PvP mode between clans. In addition to the free server, called Thor, the game also offers the premium server Valhalla. You can learn more about the game on the official page, where you can also download the game.

“I have been working with Ragnarök since its launch in Europe and it is impressive to see the growth of the game, to witness the fever that Ragnarök Online was in the country and how players are passionate about the universe until today and these numbers are proof of that. The game was a remarkable part of the history of the evolution of the Europeian Internet and is still very present, reinventing itself over the years”, says Melissa Morato, market specialist at Gravity Inc. in a disclosure note.

And you, did you also spend or spend a good few hours on “Rag”? Tell us!