Apple also recycled gold in 2021 and thanks Taz, a new climate-friendly robot

A few days after the supply chain sustainability report, Apple publishes the Environmental Progress Report 2022 detailing its habits in terms of material recovery, one of the key steps in Apple’s commitment to reducing environmental impact and fight against climate change. Apple has introduced in the recycled gold supply chain while doubling the use of recycled tungsten, chemical elements of rare earths and cobalt: in this way about 20% of the materials used in products with Apple are recycled.

More specifically, here is the highlights highlighted in the Environmental Progress Report 2022 from Apple:

TAZ AND THE ROBOTS FOR THE RECOVERY OF MATERIALS

Part of the efforts to recover the valuables is to be attributed to Taz a machine-recycler that Apple mentions today for the first time uses a technology similar to that of a paper shredder to recover magnets and rare items. Credit shared with the robots who stand by Taz’s side: Daisy capable of disassembling 23 iPhone models to “save” what is possible, e Dave which instead takes care of recovering magnets, rare earths, tungsten and steel.

As people around the world are about to celebrate Earth Day 2022 (next Friday, April 22, ed), we are making progress in tackling the climate crisis and making our products in the future without asking the Earth for anything – he said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives. The speed at which we innovate is already helping our teams build tomorrow’s products with today’s, and as our global supply chain tackles the transition to clean energy we are leading the way for other companies as well.

THE TREND TO FOLLOW TO BE CARBON NEUTRAL IN 2030

The Environmental Progress Report 2022 also addresses the issue of environmental sustainability in a broad sense, hence the efforts that Apple has made and intends to do in the future to fulfill its promise to be carbon neutral by 2030. During 2021, Apple released a slightly higher quantity of pollutants into the atmosphere (Apple says unchanged, but from the graph it seems to have gone up a bit) in the face, however, of an increase in turnover of 33%.

The ball is basically in the hands of the partners who are required not indifferent efforts, since Apple is already with net zero emissions from 2020 and from 2018 uses only renewable energy to power offices, shops and data centers.