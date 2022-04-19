Apple also recycled gold in 2021 and thanks Taz, a new climate-friendly robot

A few days after the supply chain sustainability report, Apple publishes the Environmental Progress Report 2022 detailing its habits in terms of material recovery, one of the key steps in Apple’s commitment to reducing environmental impact and fight against climate change. Apple has introduced in the recycled gold supply chain while doubling the use of recycled tungsten, chemical elements of rare earths and cobalt: in this way about 20% of the materials used in products with Apple are recycled.
More specifically, here is the highlights highlighted in theEnvironmental Progress Report 2022 from Apple:
- they were recycled:
- 59% of aluminum
- 45% of the rare earths
- 30% of the pond
- 13% of the cobalt
- 100% of the pond And Of their used in all the new 2021 iPhone, iPad, AirPods and Mac lines were and are recycled
- several products already use aluminum 100% recycled
- from 2015 to the present, Apple has reduced the plastic used for packaging
Part of the efforts to recover the valuables is to be attributed to Taza machine-recycler that Apple mentions today for the first time uses a technology similar to that of a paper shredder to recover magnets and rare items. Credit shared with the robots who stand by Taz’s side: Daisycapable of disassembling 23 iPhone models to “save” what is possible, e Davewhich instead takes care of recovering magnets, rare earths, tungsten and steel.
As people around the world are about to celebrate Earth Day 2022 (next Friday, April 22, ed), we are making progress in tackling the climate crisis and making our products in the future without asking the Earth for anything – he said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives. The speed at which we innovate is already helping our teams build tomorrow’s products with today’s, and as our global supply chain tackles the transition to clean energy we are leading the way for other companies as well.
The Environmental Progress Report 2022 also addresses the issue of environmental sustainability in a broad sense, hence the efforts that Apple has made and intends to do in the future to fulfill its promise to be carbon neutral by 2030. During 2021, Apple released a slightly higher quantity of pollutants into the atmosphere (Apple says unchanged, but from the graph it seems to have gone up a bit) in the face, however, of an increase in turnover of 33%.
The ball is basically in the hands of the partners who are required not indifferent efforts, since Apple is already with net zero emissions from 2020 and from 2018 uses only renewable energy to power offices, shops and data centers.
To celebrate the Earth Day on next Friday, Apple has scheduled a series of initiatives involving ecosystem products and services:
- Apple Fitness +:
- yoga, meditation, cycling, rowing and treadmill exercises inspired by nature;
- new episode of Time to Run that makes the listener “travel” through the beautiful sights and sounds of Yosemite National Park with a pop and rock playlist;
- new episode of Time to Walk with Dr. Jane Goodall, scientist and environmentalist;
- Apple Watch:
- completing a workout of at least half an hour, you earn a “limited edition award”;
- Apple Pay:
- Apple will donate $ 1 to the World Wildlife Fund for every purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com, the Apple Store online or in a physical store;
- Maps: it will make the identification of green areas, pedestrian and mountain paths more immediate, especially in the USA and Canada.
In the cover image Daisy, the robot used by Apple to disassemble the iPhones and recover the materials.
