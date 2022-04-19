Tech NewsAppsJuegos

The best sports games for Android mobiles in 2022

By: Brian Adam

Best sports games for Android smartphones

Android has excellent video games in all genres, be it simulation, survival, action, co-op, etc. But, without a doubt, one of the most sought after are the best sports games. There is nothing like a sports title with good gameplay that allows you to enjoy a game for many hours.

Sports games are made for fun, they are competitive and test all kinds of skills.

Here we will offer a unique list that will be focused on games that do not require any type of monetization to be able to enjoy them. The goal is to download complete and well-made titles that are designed to make you have a good time.

Hoop League Tactics: This is a sports management game, in the style of Football Manager, but aimed at basketball. The title has SRPG-type tactical gameplay, best of all, its graphics are simple, allowing the game to run on any mobile. There is a season and career mode, perfect for many hours of fun.

Rapala Fishing: This title is focused on competitive fishing and is of great quality, plus it does not require spending real money. It offers several scenarios to catch all kinds of fish, each one with its own characteristics. The 3D graphics are very good and the gameplay is well done, intuitive and enjoyable.

Grand Mountain Adventure: It is one of the best sports games because of what it offers. To begin with, its graphics are excellent, the scenarios look very good. As for the gameplay, it is relaxing and simple, if you are a lover of snowboarding and skiing, you can be sure that you will love it. Best of all, it allows you to play with other friends online.

Retro Bowl Promo 2– As the name suggests, it’s a retro American football game done in the old school style. Its graphics are 8-bit, but the truth is that it offers deep gameplay and magnificent team management. Despite being very simple, it has everything you need to offer many hours of play.

Football Manager 2022 Mobile: For many, this is one of the best Android sports games for everything it offers. The management regarding football is the best that exists, to the point that it is practically a business simulator. The goal is to build the team from scratch to one day become the champion. It requires excellent strategy and planning to achieve success.

