iPhone 15: Production could take place in China and India at the same time

There is very little left for us to know the official details of the iphone 14, whose launch is expected for next Wednesday (7). But the market doesn’t stop, and the prospects are already expanding to 2023 and the production of the iPhone 15, which, according to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, can be produced at the same time in india and china.
Apparently, the facilities in both countries would already be able to follow closer schedules for this combined production to be established next year.
[Update] The iPhone 14’s mass production schedule in India this year is still about six weeks behind China, but the gap has improved significantly. Therefore, it is reasonable to expect that India and China will be able to produce the new iPhone 15 at the same time next year. https://t.co/4hQFoMm9Eq
— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) September 1, 2022
“The iPhone 14 mass production schedule in India this year is still about six weeks behind China, but the gap has improved significantly. So it is reasonable to expect India and China to be able to produce the new iPhone 15 at the same time.” next year,” Kuo tweeted.
Last month, Kuo himself mentioned that Apple would start production of the new line in India just two months after its debut. Now, that time appears to have been reduced to just over a month.
There is, of course, still a chasm in production capacities between the two countries, China ahead, but this generation should be a turning point in reducing dependence on a single market. This follows Apple’s move to diversify its suppliers over the past few years — the country entered the giant’s production chain in 2017, with the first iPhone SE.
Currently, units of the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 also come from there at Foxconn’s facilities, while the iPhone SE and iPhone 12 are being assembled at the Wistron factory.
- The Apple iPhone 13 is available from FastShop for BRL 5,099 and in Magazine Luiza for BRL 5,399. The cost-benefit is medium but this is the best model in this price range.
- The Apple iPhone 12 is available at Magazine Luiza for BRL 4,300. The cost-benefit is medium but this is the best model in this price range.
- The Apple iPhone 11 is available from FastShop for BRL 3,149 and in Magazine Luiza for BRL 3,509.
- The Apple iPhone SE 2016 is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.