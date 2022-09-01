iPhone 15: Production could take place in China and India at the same time

There is very little left for us to know the official details of the 14, whose launch is expected for next Wednesday (7). But the market doesn’t stop, and the prospects are already expanding to 2023 and the production of the iPhone 15, which, according to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, can be produced at the same time in and .

Apparently, the facilities in both countries would already be able to follow closer schedules for this combined production to be established next year.