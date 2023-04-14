Android 9 is still more popular than Android 13, Android 11 in the lead

While it’s been available since last summer, Android 13 is still struggling to find its way onto all compatible smartphones, despite a strong push in recent months. As a result, the latest version of the OS is even less popular than Android 9, which was released 5 years ago. However, it is Android 11 which occupies the first step of the podium with 23.5% of users.

On iPhone, the latest version of iOS is usually the most popular with users. It’s a phenomenon that can be easily explained: Apple manufactures both smartphones and the operating system that runs on them, de facto facilitating its distribution. On Android, things are a bit more complicated. Google of course makes its Pixels priority for updates, leaving the rest to the goodwill of partner manufacturers.

A situation that gives rise to figures, if not surprising, at least unusual. Thus, according to data from Android Studio, Android 13 is far from being the most used version of the operating system. This is indeed present on 12.1% of smartphones of the ecosystem. For comparison, even Android 9, which was released 5 years ago, is more popular with 12.3% of users.

Android 11 remains the most popular version of the operating system

However, Android 9 is not the most used version of the OS. That title goes to Android 11, rolled out in 2020 and installed on 23.5% of devicess. It is followed by Android 10 (18.5%), then by Android 12 (16.5%) which completes the podium. Android 13 therefore comes in fifth place. Note that Android KitKat, the 4th version of the operating system, is still installed on 0.6% of smartphones.

If these figures can make you smile, it is still worth highlighting the exceptional breakthrough of Android 13 in the ecosystem. Indeed, the latter has more than doubled its market share since January 2023, when it was installed on 5% of smartphones. The next few months should therefore confirm this rise in power, while Android 14 will show the tip of its nose to the general public. At least, for devices that still have software support.