Vivo V29 Pro has AMOLED screen, 64 MP camera and more details revealed

Vivo V29 Pro has AMOLED screen, 64 MP camera and more details revealed
The vivo V29 Pro could be the Chinese manufacturer’s next bet on the Asian mid-range smartphone market. According to the leaker Paras Guglani, the device has the number V2251 and is already in the final stage of development.

Therefore, it is now possible to know that the V29 Pro should be announced with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen that should have FHD + resolution, refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and curved edges.

already the processor will be a MediaTek Dimensity from the 8000 lineand it must be combined with up to 12 GB of RAM with 512 GB of internal storage.

Image/reproduction: illustration.

The vivo V29 Pro should be announced with a 64 MP main camera, while the front one will be 50 MP and the user should still come across two more rear sensors that have not yet had details revealed.

The smartphone will have 5G connection, digital reader under the display and Bluetooth 5.2.

Finally, the V29 Pro is expected to have a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging and native Android 13. However, there is still no exact date for the device to be presented in the Indian market.

With that, we emphasize that the only option at the moment is to wait for an official position by the Chinese manufacturer.

What do you think of the vivo V29 Pro’s preliminary specs? Would you buy? Tell us your opinion here in the comments field.

