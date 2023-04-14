Vivo V29 Pro has AMOLED screen, 64 MP camera and more details revealed

The vivo V29 Pro could be the Chinese manufacturer’s next bet on the Asian mid-range smartphone market. According to the leaker Paras Guglani, the device has the number V2251 and is already in the final stage of development.

Therefore, it is now possible to know that the V29 Pro should be announced with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen that should have FHD + resolution, refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and curved edges.

already the processor will be a MediaTek Dimensity from the 8000 lineand it must be combined with up to 12 GB of RAM with 512 GB of internal storage.