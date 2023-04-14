Apple will hate this free app that makes it easy to exchange files between Mac and Android

A developer named Grishka offers a “free, unofficial implementation of Google’s Nearby Share app for macOS.”

Apple is often praised for the efficiency of its ecosystem. It is easy to exchange files between Mac, iPhone or iPad thanks to AirDrop, a feature sometimes abused by bad jokers. Things are less obvious when it comes to transferring content from an Android device to macOS without a USB cable, the procedure is much less instinctive and often requires pairing the Mac and Android smartphone via Bluetooth. Far from impossible, the operation is no less tedious.

NearDropa clever portmanteau of Google’s Nearby Share and Apple’s AirDrop, is a program for macOS which makes it possible to overcome all these steps and to exchange files between an Android smartphone and a Mac as long as they are connected to the same local network, via WiFi. As Grishka explains, its principle could not be simpler: “the application is located in the menu bar, and the files are saved in the Downloads folder”.

NearDrop sends files from Android smartphone to Mac, like AirDrop

The developer admits in the app’s Github documentation: “NearDrop for macOS is a partial implementation of Google’s Nearby Share”. The software still suffers from some restrictions :

the Mac can only receive files

NearDrop does only works if both devices are connected to the same network local over WiFi, while Nearby Share also supports other communications protocols

local over WiFi, while Nearby Share also supports other communications protocols your smartphone and Mac are visible to all devices on your network when the app is running

Grishka offers NearDrop for free. To install the software, just go to its Github page on your Mac and download the latest build on the product Releases page. Unzip the file, then place the NearDrop icon in Applications. Run the application on the computer, and accept notifications from an Android smartphone. Send a file using your Android’s Nearby Share feature, and accept the transfer in the notification on Mac.

