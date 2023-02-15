Android 13: ChromeOS may soon be updated with better Material You integration

Google seems to be preparing a new version of Android for ChromeOS, according to new clues discovered by 9to5Google on Tuesday (14). The operating system for notebooks currently runs Android 11, but soon, big tech can finally update the platform with Android 13. ChromeOS uses the Android framework to run mobile and tablet applications on the PC, allowing users to have a more seamless experience. With Android 13, the notebook operating system could finally acquire the Material You dynamic theme, the new visual language used in Google services and products.

Developers found a flag suggestive in Chromium called "ARC-T" — an acronym for Android Runtime for Chrome "Tiramisu", that is, the dessert codename used to identify Android 13. An entry in the open source project indicates that the release of this function would not be very far from happening. In short, it seems that the Google may update ChromeOS with Android 13 in mid-2023. The operating system for notebooks usually receives a new iteration of the platform every two years, and instead of adopting Android 12, the company must "jump" to the current stable version, although it has carried out tests with Android 14.