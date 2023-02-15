5G News
Android 13: ChromeOS may soon be updated with better Material You integration

Android 13: ChromeOS may soon be updated with better Material You integration

By Abraham
Android 13: ChromeOS may soon be updated with better Material You integration
Google seems to be preparing a new version of Android for ChromeOS, according to new clues discovered by 9to5Google on Tuesday (14). The operating system for notebooks currently runs Android 11, but soon, big tech can finally update the platform with Android 13.

ChromeOS uses the Android framework to run mobile and tablet applications on the PC, allowing users to have a more seamless experience. With Android 13, the notebook operating system could finally acquire the Material You dynamic theme, the new visual language used in Google services and products.

Alleged ChromeOS UI with Material You (Image: Kent Duke)

Developers found a flag suggestive in Chromium called “ARC-T” — an acronym for Android Runtime for Chrome “Tiramisu”, that is, the dessert codename used to identify Android 13. An entry in the open source project indicates that the release of this function would not be very far from happening.

In short, it seems that the Google may update ChromeOS with Android 13 in mid-2023. The operating system for notebooks usually receives a new iteration of the platform every two years, and instead of adopting Android 12, the company must “jump” to the current stable version, although it has carried out tests with Android 14.

With Android 13, ChromeOS would be able to run apps with the Material You design — that is, as long as they support the dynamic theme. This novelty has been awaited by Chromebook users since 2021, the year the visual language was announced.

Google is expected to present the I/O 2023 event in May, and in addition to revealing its advances in artificial intelligence over the last year, it is possible that the company will reveal more details and news for ChromeOS.

