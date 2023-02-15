5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsAppleApple patents foldable phone concept with touch-sensitive sides

Apple patents foldable phone concept with touch-sensitive sides

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Apple patents foldable phone concept with touch-sensitive sides
1676479809 apple patents foldable phone concept with touch sensitive sides.jpeg
- Advertisement -

The foldable smartphone market may gain a new competitor in the coming months with the possible launch of a foldable iPhone to compete directly with Samsung, Xiaomi and OPPO. The company recently certified a patent that mentions a screen that regenerates when damaged, technology that can be used in the future by the brand.

In addition to this concept, the US giant has also patented a new document called “Electronic Devices with Display and Touch Sensor Structures” which apparently refers to the folding model. The patent mentions a flexible device with touch sensitive edges adding more functions when folded.

The content quotes “Buttons and other input devices can be used to gather information from a user, but this type of input device may not be as convenient and versatile as a touch sensor. Displays are sometimes not visible from certain directions and may be smaller than desired”.

- Advertisement -

An image attached to the document reveals how the device should look, indicating the hinge on the side and special touch-sensitive areas. For now, there is still no indication of how this technology can be exploited by Apple, but the concept refers to what we find in the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha, which features touchscreen edges.

See the image below:

Patent for possible foldable iPhone. (Image: Playback).

Evidently, the fact that Apple has patented an idea does not mean that the idea will actually be implemented in future models released by the company, so it is possible that this concept will never reach the shelves.

Offers

What are your expectations for Apple’s next releases? Tell us, comment!

- Advertisement -

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Android 13: ChromeOS may soon be updated with better Material You integration

Google seems to be preparing a new version of Android for ChromeOS, according to...
Microsoft

Snitch: Windows 11 adds branding to incompatible PCs and annoys users

The requirements for installing Windows 11 made some users look for alternative ways to...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.