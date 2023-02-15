Apple patents foldable phone concept with touch-sensitive sides

The foldable smartphone market may gain a new competitor in the coming months with the possible launch of a foldable iPhone to compete directly with Samsung, Xiaomi and OPPO. The company recently certified a patent that mentions a screen that regenerates when damaged, technology that can be used in the future by the brand. In addition to this concept, the US giant has also patented a new document called “Electronic Devices with Display and Touch Sensor Structures” which apparently refers to the folding model. The patent mentions a flexible device with touch sensitive edges adding more functions when folded.

The content quotes “Buttons and other input devices can be used to gather information from a user, but this type of input device may not be as convenient and versatile as a touch sensor. Displays are sometimes not visible from certain directions and may be smaller than desired”. - Advertisement - An image attached to the document reveals how the device should look, indicating the hinge on the side and special touch-sensitive areas. For now, there is still no indication of how this technology can be exploited by Apple, but the concept refers to what we find in the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha, which features touchscreen edges. See the image below:

Evidently, the fact that Apple has patented an idea does not mean that the idea will actually be implemented in future models released by the company, so it is possible that this concept will never reach the shelves.

