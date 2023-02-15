Bento, a new way to have a link pointing to all your social networks and your content

Linktree, bitly, Shorby, Bio.fm, Linkin.bio, Everlinks… there are many options to create a page that points to all our links, but new options that add more color to the theme are always appreciated.

Today I present Bento, an option that allows you to create pages as useful as bento.me/wwwhatsnew.

As you can see, it is a personal page to show everything we are, create and sell, a website that is already open, although if you request an invitation you can put the code PHXBENTO23, which has been disclosed in Producthunt.

As soon as we enter we have a long list of social networks available where we only have to put our username so that the corresponding button is generated, showing the followers we have in each one.

We can create our page by dragging and dropping photos, videos, products or links to social networks.

We can add:

– Any link we like. Not just platforms, anything.

– Any image, video or gif.

– Fully customizable link previews.

– Smart widgets for several different platforms, such as: tweet embeds, or displaying the latest YouTube videos.

The funny thing is that everything is free, so it is worth reserving a user from now on.

The second version will be all about audience engagement and networking, so we’ll keep an eye out for it.

Link: bento.me