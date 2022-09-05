The iPhone 14 barely keeps secrets anymore: Everything we know

- Advertisement -

We are just a few days away from Apple announcing the new 14 family, which this year looks quite interesting.

As we have heard, There will be no iPhone 14 mini to succeed the iPhone 13 mini. Instead, Apple is going to focus on big devices. It is planning a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The regular iPhone 14 models will get some camera hardware changes, but the most significant updates will be reserved for the Pro line.

Unlike the standard model, the iPhone 14 Pro will receive a faster A16 chip, an always-on display, and a 48-megapixel main camera.

Additionally, the iPhone 14 Pro is expected to receive some design changes, the most significant being a revamped notch area for the front-facing camera and Face ID sensors.

The new notch will be formed by physical cutouts for the front camera (with autofocus for the first time) and improved Face ID facial recognition sensors. When the device is in use, the notch will look like a single capsule-shaped hole.

The reason is that if Apple didn’t merge the two snips into one, it would look weird when watching a video or scrolling through blocks of text.

Beyond the notch, the iPhone 14 Pro will have thinner bezels around the screen. They will also have larger batteries.

There will also be a significantly larger camera module on the back of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max for the new 48-megapixel wide-angle camera system and improved ultra-wide and telephoto sensors. Improvements in video recording and low-light photography are expected.

Apparently, Apple wants to boost the use of eSIM, as carriers are preparing to steer users towards embedded SIM cards instead of physical ones. In fact, Apple has considered doing away with the physical SIM card slot altogether starting this year or next for some models.

The new iPhones are expected to go on sale on September 16, a week earlier than usual.



