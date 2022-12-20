AMD Ryzen 7000 Threadripper Can Support PCIe 5.0 and Rival Intel Xeon W-2400 CPUs

AMD seems to be working on a new generation of “Threadripper” series processors, aimed at the high-performance desktop segment. Previous rumors state that the manufacturer will launch the “Storm Peak” family, which will be known in the market as “Ryzen Threadripper 7000” and will be based on the Zen 4 architecture. the leaker @g01d3nm4ng0 of Twitter said on Monday (19) that the Ryzen Threadripper 7000 expected to be announced in September 2023🇧🇷 This line should revive the processor market for the HEDT (high-end desktop) segment, which ended up being lost with the releases for workstations over the last few generations of AMD.

AMD Storm Peak

September 2023

HEDT: 4 channel, 64 pcie gen5 lanes, 8 pcie gen3 lanes, OC support

WS: 8 channel, 128 pcie gen5 lanes, 8 pcie gen3 lanes, no OC for CPU&MEM — chi11eddog (@g01d3nm4ng0) December 19, 2022

For the high-end desktop segment, the Ryzen Threadripper 7000 would support up to 4 memory channels, 64 PCI Express Gen 5 lanes and 8 PCI Express Gen 3 lanes. The models would support overclocking. The processors of this line would use an LGA6096 socket, better known as the AMD SP5. - Advertisement - Models from the “Storm Peak” family would also be used in workstations which, in turn, have much more optimizations and security features, in addition to better integration with video cards from the professional segment. These versions would support up to 8 memory channels, 128 PCIe 5.0 lanes, and support for memory and CPU overclocking.

It is a surprise to see that AMD may have “resurrected” its interest in the HEDT segment, since one of the latest releases for this portfolio is the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X, presented in January 2020, but it is possible that the manufacturer is preparing a response to possible competition it will face throughout 2023.

Rumors point out that Intel is ready to announce a new generation of Xeon-W processors, which houses models for workstations and HEDT, in addition to the 4th generation of Xeon Scalable. In return, the “blue team” must discontinue the Core-X line. For now, AMD has not confirmed rumors about the next generation of the Ryzen Threadripper series, but it is possible that we will have new information about the brand’s projects during CES 2023, which will take place between January 5th and 8th.

