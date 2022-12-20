How Artificial Intelligence has evolved in recent years

The assistants are smarter, the SI takes photos, creates “art”, develops texts… there are many changes that we have seen in this sector, which is really accelerating.

In the same way that the calculator transformed the world decades ago, AI will transform many sectors, mainly among the creators of content and graphic material. We will have to get used to the theme, and make it clear in one way or another that human beings will not be replaced, that we can benefit from the theme.

- Advertisement -

If we analyze the evolution in the last five years we can see:

Deep Learning Enhancements : Deep learning is an AI technique that is based on the use of large amounts of data and neural networks to train machines to perform complex tasks. In recent years, new neural network techniques and architectures have been developed that have enabled machines to learn more efficiently and improve their performance in tasks such as image recognition and natural language processing.

: Deep learning is an AI technique that is based on the use of large amounts of data and neural networks to train machines to perform complex tasks. In recent years, new neural network techniques and architectures have been developed that have enabled machines to learn more efficiently and improve their performance in tasks such as image recognition and natural language processing. Improvements when playing : Just look at what the AI ​​system AlphaGo, developed by DeepMind, can play chess, Go and other games at a higher level than humans. This makes non-player characters more real in games.

: Just look at what the AI ​​system AlphaGo, developed by DeepMind, can play chess, Go and other games at a higher level than humans. This makes non-player characters more real in games. Development of practical AI applications : In recent years, practical AI applications have been developed and put to use in a wide range of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, finance, and transportation. These AI systems are helping professionals perform tasks more efficiently and make better-informed decisions.

: In recent years, practical AI applications have been developed and put to use in a wide range of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, finance, and transportation. These AI systems are helping professionals perform tasks more efficiently and make better-informed decisions. Increased accessibility to AI : There has been a greater availability of low-cost, high-quality AI tools and services, enabling more people and businesses to access and use AI in their activities. It is the example of the image generation system, which can be seen even integrated into Canva.

: There has been a greater availability of low-cost, high-quality AI tools and services, enabling more people and businesses to access and use AI in their activities. It is the example of the image generation system, which can be seen even integrated into Canva. Increased public awareness of AI: From my point of view, the most important point is the attention that AI has had in all the media, not only in those specialized in technology, such as WWWhatsnew. There is greater public awareness of its potential and its challenges, allowing for more discussion about how AI should be used.

It will be one of the main topics throughout 2023, so we will be attentive to see the technical part and the social part, both equally important parts.